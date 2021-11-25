Lara Trump Cooks Up Most Bonkers Idea Yet About Democrats And Thanksgiving

Lara Trump suggested Democrats “don’t care” about inflation because they want to do away with shared traditions like Thanksgiving.

“They have told us from the beginning that they want to fundamentally transform America,” Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, who is married to the ex-president’s son, Eric Trump, said on Fox News Wednesday night.

“Well, how do you do that? You have to change America from the inside out. You have to take away our traditions,” she continued.

Lara Trump suggests that rising prices are part of a plot that started last year under her father-in-law to eliminate all traditions, transform the country, and eliminate Halloween pic.twitter.com/aMwjF71AOl — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2021

Trump, who joined the conservative network as a paid contributor in March, conveniently didn’t mention the coronavirus pandemic as she recalled how in 2020 “they didn’t even want us to get together, so I guess we’re lucky they’re letting us have Thanksgiving this year.”

“But at really the core of this, they want to divide Americans up, they don’t want us to have any common ground, they don’t want us to have any shared traditions like Thanksgiving,” she claimed.

Trump alleged, without offering any evidence, that “a lot of places last month actually did away with Halloween because they wanted to be inclusive of the people who didn’t celebrate Halloween.”

“It all goes to fundamentally transforming this country,” she claimed. “And the way you do that is you make sure we have no commonality whatsoever, no traditions as Americans whatsoever, you start chipping away at that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

