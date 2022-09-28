Lara Trump Shares Video Of Visibly Upset Son Outside In Rain During Hurricane Ian

Lara Trump made a big splash on social media Wednesday, but probably not in the way she intended.

Trump — who is married to Eric Trump, the second-born son of former President Donald Trump — posted a video on Instagram showing her 5-year-old son riding a toy bulldozer on a Florida street while rains from Hurricane Ian pour down on both of them.

The video was captioned, “Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead 🙈🤣🌧🌀 stay safe everyone! 🙏🏽”

But what Lara Trump called “character building” others called cruelty, mainly because the child was visibly sad and crying in the video.

Somebody needs to call Child Protective Services on Lara trump for having her son out in the storm and filming him crying his eyes out, FFS.



Disgusting. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2022

What Lara Trump is doing by making her child stay in the storm scared while filming him is abuse. Plain and simple. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 28, 2022

Torturing kids for fun. Very "conservative" https://t.co/qcSEzvw7vW — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) September 28, 2022

I don’t know what’s worse - that Lara Trump did this to her child, or that she filmed it and then posted it as some sort of brag.pic.twitter.com/qhNvDOaCYM — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 28, 2022

Sometimes, in order to prepare your child for the world, they gotta see you don't love them https://t.co/GFYwys0RzH — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) September 28, 2022

After this victims nap, he will be made to stand outside with #Laratrump's wire metal coat hangers and see if his character is strong enough to avoid getting electrocuted. Hurricane fun and games with the trumps. https://t.co/k2IqZzzJQv — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

