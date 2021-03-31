Lara Trump slams 'Orwellian' Facebook for taking down her interview with Donald

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lara Trump, who is married to Mr Trump&#39;s son Eric, posted a video of the 18-minute interview with Mr Trump on her podcast, The Right View
Lara Trump, who is married to Mr Trump's son Eric, posted a video of the 18-minute interview with Mr Trump on her podcast, The Right View

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has criticised Facebook for its “Orwellian” decision to take down her interview with the former president after banning his accounts.

Lara Trump, who is married to Mr Trump's son Eric, posted a video of the 18-minute interview with Mr Trump on her podcast, The Right View, and promoted it on Facebook and Instagram. However, it was removed shortly after.

Facebook permanently banned Mr Trump from its platform in January after the US Capitol riot, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Mrs Trump, who was this month announced as a contributor on Fox News, shared an email with her more than one million followers from Facebook explaining the social media company's decision.

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking,” the email she posted stated. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the message stated.

Sharing screenshots of the emails, Mrs Trump, 38, wrote: “And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow.”

Her husband, Eric, also shared the post on Instagram, writing: “This is so horrible – what is our country becoming?”

In a statement to The Telegraph, Facebook confirmed it had taken the clip down, saying: “As you know, President Trump is indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram.”

The spokesperson confirmed it would not be removing news coverage of the former president.

Critics on Wednesday criticised the decision, calling it an affront to free speech.

“Big Tech’s war on conservatism and all things Trump needs to stop,” tweeted Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator. “Now, @Facebook has decided @LaraLeaTrump cannot interview her father-in-law. Who makes these decisions? The liberals running Big Tech.”

Lara Trump interviewed her father-in-law and tried to promote it in on Facebook - Lara Trump
Lara Trump interviewed her father-in-law and tried to promote it in on Facebook - Lara Trump

Senior Republicans have led a charge against Silicon Valley in recent months, accusing its executives of anti-conservative bias and demanding that Congress strip them of their legal protections.

In his first one-on-one televised interview since leaving office, Mr Trump spoke about the possibility of running for president again in 2024, as well as railing against President Joe Biden's green agenda and “cancel culture”.

He claimed the media’s treatment of him, as compared to his successor, which he said showed a “new phase” in the “woke left’s” cancel culture where journalists refuse to cover certain subjects for “political reasons”.

After appearing to offer support to the mob that seized the Capitol building, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said he "believed the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Mr Trump was also banned from Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • Elections of two House lawmakers under microscope on Capitol Hill

    Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram examines the challenges to the elections of Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Illinois Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood.

  • Umpire's discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball is dismissed

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed longtime umpire Angel Hernandez's lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball of racial discrimination. The Cuban-born Hernandez, an MLB umpire since 1993, accused MLB of passing him over for crew chief and World Series assignments based on race and ethnicity, despite his being more senior and getting better performance reviews than other umpires receiving the plum assignments. Hernandez said the discrimination stemmed from a "history of animosity" from Hall of Famer Joe Torre, a former New York Yankees manager, who was MLB's chief baseball officer when Hernandez sued in 2017.

  • NASCAR set to test wet-weather tires at Martinsville Speedway

    NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on the announcement that NASCAR will test a wet-weather tire on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

    Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.

  • Tucker Carlson reacts to 'weird' interview with Matt Gaetz

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host says interview 'didn't clarify much'

  • What to Watch on Wednesday: How to watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ from your sofa

    The Warner Bros blockbuster is in theaters today, but you can also stream it.

  • Huawei’s business damaged by US sanctions despite success at home

    The Chinese company's 2020 results show a sharp hit to its mobile business in the wake of the US action.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • Volkswagen's rebrand to 'Voltswagen' was just an April Fools' Day joke gone wrong

    The company's share price popped 10% on the phony news, which was rolled out well before the April 1 holiday.

  • NC State’s Elissa Cunane wins 2021 Tudor Award for media cooperation

    Even on Zoom calls, her affability shined through during this difficult season.

  • UK economy grew more than thought at end of miserable 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said. In 2020, gross domestic product fell by 9.8% from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump.

  • A high school lesson got Hornets’ Cody Zeller back on track in victory over Wizards

    Hornets center Cody Zeller excelled Tuesday after playing just 39 minutes in prior three games

  • What time do the Dodgers play opening day and every day in 2021?

    Here's the entire schedule for the Dodgers' 2021 MLB season, which opens on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

  • Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1

    Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night. Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16. Chicago was badly outplayed early, but managed to buckle down defensively after getting a two-goal lead and limiting the Hurricanes.

  • London recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 6 months

    England has been in a national lockdown since December and has been rapidly vaccinating people over the past few months.

  • Cup Foods Store Clerk Who Disputed Floyd’s $20 Bill Describes ‘Disbelief and Guilt’

    Hennepin County CourtWhen George Floyd handed Christopher Martin a $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes, the 19-year-old Cup Foods employee was immediately suspicious.“When I saw the bill I noticed it had a blue pigment to it...I found that odd so I assumed it was fake,” Martin told a Hennepin County courtroom on Tuesday, noting that he “took it anyways” and allowed the 46-year-old to leave the store.But a few minutes later, Martin said, he eventually told his manager—because he didn’t want the money to come out of his paycheck.“The policy was that if you took a counterfeit bill, you had to pay for it out of your money,” the teenager said, admitting he almost paid it but later “second-guessed” himself.EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let MeThat decision seemingly led to a tragic sequence of events on May 25 that eventually ended with Floyd’s death after four Minneapolis police officers tried to arrest him over the $20 bill. Prosecutors allege that, during the arrest, Derek Chauvin used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin told the court, adding that he felt “disbelief and guilt” as he watched the subsequent arrest. Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit, stared ahead while the teenager spoke.Martin is one of nine witnesses who have so far testified against Chauvin, who has been charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces 40 years in prison if convicted.Charles McMillian, 61, who witnessed Floyd’s entire arrest and tried to encourage Floyd to comply with the officers, wept in court on Wednesday as he watched a video of the encounter.Witness Charles McMillian breaks down after prosecutors play body cam video of George Floyd's death pic.twitter.com/2h35CWsYPa— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2021 Chauvin’s defense lawyer has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Martin, dressed in a black hoodie, looked visibly nervous as he described his interactions with Floyd on May 25, stating that he first noticed his “size” when he first entered the Cup Foods.“He was big,” he said, adding that he asked Floyd if he played baseball. Floyd “took a little long” to respond that he played football, and Martin said it appeared “that he was high.”The teenager said Floyd bought cigarettes after their brief conversation. Prosecutors played never-before-seen surveillance video of Floyd in the store, showing him standing near the register for a while and appearing to rummage in his pockets. Martin said he was probably waiting in the store while getting his phone fixed. George Floyd, in a black singlet, captured inside the Cup Food store. Hennepin County Court via MSNBC After Floyd paid for the cigarettes—dancing near the register at one point—he walked out to an SUV. During cross-examination, Martin testified that Floyd’s friend had also tried to use a fake bill earlier that day—and that he refused to take it. He added that he didn’t initially call Floyd out on the bill because he “felt like George didn’t really know it was a fake bill so I felt like I’d be doing him a favor.”Martin told jurors that after he flagged the suspicious bill to his manager, he went out to the car twice to try to bring him inside to discuss the issue.The first time, he said, he told Floyd, who was in the driver’s seat, that “the bill was fake and that my boss wanted to talk” to him. Two others were in the car, Martin added.Floyd “seemed like he didn’t want this to happen. He was like, ‘why is this happening,’” Martin said, adding that Floyd didn’t comply with his request to return to the store.Martin said his manager told him to try again, even after he offered to pay for the $20 out of his own pocket. During his second attempt, a person in the passenger seat “did most of the talking” before ripping up another counterfeit bill and tossing it out the window. Floyd again refused to go into the store.Eventually, a manager told one of Martin’s co-workers to call the police, he testified. Police arrived at the store and spoke to a manager. Martin said he later noticed a “commotion” outside the store.“I saw people yelling and screaming, I saw Derek [Chauvin] with his knee on George’s neck on the ground,” he added.‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorSeveral bystanders testified on Monday and Tuesday, stating they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT, who was ignored when she repeatedly offered her assistance, and an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers said they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”McMillian, the 61-year-old bystander who testified on Wednesday, said he was trying to tell Floyd to “just comply with [the officers], get in the car because you can’t win.” He broke down in tears Wednesday as he rewatched footage in which Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying “I can't breathe” and asking for his “momma.” Martin said that Floyd was “motionless” and Chauvin seemed “in a resting state” during the arrest. He said he called his mom to tell her “not come downstairs” from their apartment above Cup Foods before he started recording. He added that Thao pushed his co-worker back onto the sidewalk.Later that night, he said he deleted his video because he “didn’t wanna have to show it to anyone.”Several witnesses testified that when paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors state that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Martin said that while he finished his shift at Cup Foods on May 25, he did not come back to work.“I didn't feel safe,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.