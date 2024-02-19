Lara Trump's Plan For RNC Is Utterly Shredded By Former Chair

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Sunday tore into Lara Trump over her vow that the RNC will spend all its money on getting her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, back into the White House if she becomes its co-chair.

Lara Trump, who is married to Trump scion Eric, last week said, “Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC, that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

Steele, appearing on MSNBC, issued a scorching analysis of her commentary.

“I will start by just saying, wrong answer,” he began. “That is not the number one responsibility of the RNC, is to elect Donald Trump.”

The duty of the RNC, Steele said, was raising money for all Republican candidates on the ballot and putting in place “the infrastructure every candidate will need.”

“You are required, Lara, so let me give you a little bit of training here since you want the job,” he continued. “You are required to organize and coordinate every state party and the territories of the United States who are in the Republican family and you are to provide them the platform from which you will launch a platform to talk about what the party believes in.”

“Oh, I’m sorry, we don’t have a platform so is that your number one priority, madame co-chair? No, I don’t think so,” added Steele, who had the top GOP job from 2009 to 2011 and as a fierce critic of Trump endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020. “You gotta understand what a party is there for.”

