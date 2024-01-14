Laramie claims Cheyenne Invite swimming title

Jan. 14—CHEYENNE — The Laramie boys swimming and diving team gritted its way to a victory at the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday at the Cheyenne East Natatorium.

The Plainsmen won four events and had three more second-place finishes to pile up 485 points.

"We had a lot of people in the top six and a lot in the top 12," Laramie coach Tamara Bretting said. "They were definitely swimming tired, but they looked good. You can see the effort and then you can see the pain set in at the three-quarter mark of the race.

"I'm OK if they die at the end of the race because we're in the thick of the training right now. But, if they're trying as hard as they can on their fourth event of the day, I'm super satisfied with it. Our team has a lot of guys, and that sets us up pretty well."

Aiden Stakes picked up the Plainsmen's first win, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 12.55 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley. Tanner Lam won the 100 freestyle in 50.8 seconds. Laramie also bested the field in the 200 free relay (1:34.29) and 400 free relay (3:24.63).

Kody Mathill took second in both the 100 butterfly (57.28) and 500 freestyle (5:12.15). Kelan Stakes finished third in the 50 free (23.33), and Lam captured third in the 200 free (1:53.11).

Overall depth helped Cheyenne Central capture second with 342 points. The only event the Indians won was 1-meter diving where freshman Brady Benne scored 479.35 points, which was more than 72 points more than the runner-up.

Freshman Chris Hager finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.43) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:16.15). Senior Alex Runyan was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.63) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:23.35). Freshman Evan Bott placed third in the 100 backstroke in a state qualifying time of 1:03.91.

"For the most part, we looked pretty strong and had some time cuts and a lot of guys get season bests," Indians coach Josh Bott said. "I kind of plan for Cheyenne Invite week to be a hard week of practice where we started hammering them pretty good for the rest of the season until we rest them up.

"We start doing more yardage and a little more intensity to start a little bit of a break down. It's good to see them respond."

Cheyenne East took fifth as a team. The Thunderbirds were hoping to leapfrog Green River with a strong finish in the 400 free relay, but were disqualified due to a false start. Nevertheless, East coach Mark Dobler was pleased with how his squad performed.

"Even though we weren't able to catch Green River, I was really proud of our kids," Dobler said. "You can see that we're midseason tired, but we still have a lot of personal best times."

Senior Caleb Ruff won the 100 breaststroke in a state qualifying time of 1:07.28. He also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.19).

"I've been focusing a ton on my technique," Ruff said. "Breaststroke really is a ton of technique. Before the race, I'm going through it in my head and thinking about how I have to stay relaxed the whole time and focus on my technique."

The T-Birds also got a third-place finish from Thomas Audley in the 100 free (53.88).

Cheyenne South senior Caleb Brewer won both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly in pool record times. He finished the 200 free in 1:49.15 and the 100 fly in 54.14. The Bison placed seventh as a team with 163 points.

"We're tired, but they stepped up and swam and competed well," South coach Jason Garman said. "They did a good job of dropping some time."

BOYS SWIMMING

CHEYENNE INVITATIONAL

at Cheyenne East Natatorium

Team Scores

1. Laramie 485; 2. Cheyenne Central 342; 3. Campbell County 284; 4. Green River 277; 5. Cheyenne East 254; 6. Thunder Basin 175; 7. Cheyenne South 163.

Individual Results

All distances in yards.

200 medley relay: 1. Campbell County 1:47.98; 2. Central 1:50.83; 3. Laramie 1:52.30; 4. East 1:53.17; 5. Thunder Basin 1:54.83; 6. Green River 1:57.21.

200 freestyle: 1. Brewer, South, 1:49.15; 2. Gallion, Campbell County, 1:49.50; 3. Lam, Laramie, 1:53.11; 4. T. Stakes, Laramie, 2:00.89; 5. Kincheloe, East, 2:01.42; 6. Penrod, Central, 2:03.07.

200 individual medley: 1. A. Stakes, Laramie, 2:12.55; 2. Hunt, Campbell County, 2:13.36; 3. Gilmore, Green River, 2:13.82; 4. Hager, Central, 2:16.15; 5. Ruff, East, 2:19.19; 6. Runyan, Central, 2:23.35.

50 freestyle: 1. Pollick, Thunder Basin, 23.14; 2. K. Stakes, Laramie, 23.33; 3. Smith, Thunder Basin, 23.57; 4. Reckling, Central, 23.58; 5. Garcia, South, 23.65; 6. Gaskins, Campbell County, 24.01.

1-meter diving: 1. Benne, Central, 479.35; 2. Newman, Campbell County, 406.95; 3. Hansen, Campbell County, 378.65; 4. Gailey, Green River, 370.20; 5. Griffiths, Laramie, 330.20; 6. Kuball, Green River, 311.95.

100 butterfly: 1. Brewer, South, 54.14; 2. Mathill, Laramie, 57.28; 3. K. Stakes, Laramie, 59.57; 4. Montez, Laramie, 59.68; 5. Young, Central, 1:00.38; 6. Shinkle, Campbell County, 1:02.11.

100 freestyle: 1. Lam, Laramie, 50.80; 2. Smith, Thunder Basin, 51.06; 3. Audley, East, 53.88; 4. Shear, Thunder Basin, 53.93; 5. Granat, Campbell County, 53.98; 6. Garcia, South, 54.02.

500 freestyle: 1. Gallion, Campbell County, 5:04.42; 2. Mathill, Laramie, 5:12.15; 3. Gilmore, Green River, 5:16.44; 4. Montez, Laramie, 5:22.85; 5. Reckling, Central, 5:25.66; 6. A. Stakes, Laramie, 5:29.10.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Laramie 1:34.29; 2. Campbell County 1:34.60; 3. Thunder Basin 1:38.61; 4. Laramie 1:41.55; 5. Central 1:41.65; 6. Green River 1:43.57.

100 backstroke: 1. Hunt, Campbell County, 59.41; 2. Hager, Central, 1:02.43; 3. Bott, Central, 1:03.91; 4. Picard, Central, 1:04.21; 5. Goertel, East, 1:05.76; 6. Greene, Laramie, 1:07.30.

100 breaststroke: 1. Ruff, East, 1:07.28; 2. Pollick, Thunder Basin, 1:08.31; 3. Runyan, Central, 1:08.63; 4. Young, Central, 1:10.74; 5. Richardson, Laramie, 1:12.34; 6. Shear, Thunder Basin, 1:12.61.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Laramie 3:24.63; 2. Campbell County 3:33.23; 3. Central 3:41.24; 4. Green River 3:46.86; 5. South 3:52.33; 6. Laramie 3:56.08.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor.