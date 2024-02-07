Laramie County commissioners approve new subdivision north of Cheyenne

Feb. 6—CHEYENNE — Laramie County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the layout for a new subdivision just north of Cheyenne, near the intersection of Hynds Boulevard and Riding Club Road, on the east side of Interstate 25.

The roughly 71 acres of land will be split up into 16 separate lots for residential development, about 5.25 acres each. Currently, the property is vacant agriculture-residential land owned by Cheyenne-based Ironhorse Capital that consists of four larger lots.

An initial development plan was submitted in May with the condition that the subdivision obtain an agreement with the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities for water services. After the city of Cheyenne denied the request, the applicant revised the plan to reduce the lot density.

At Tuesday's public hearing on the subdivision proposal, neighbors of Ironhorse's property voiced concern with how this development could impact their water wells, as each lot will need to have its own well.

"Our biggest concern is the aquifer, the water levels," said Terry Miller, who lives adjacent to the proposed subdivision. "My main thing is we're all on wells; we want to ensure that there is enough water to supply the homes that they're trying to put in and the usage of each individual. They're categorized as single-family homes of two parents and two children, but that can extend beyond that."

Another neighbor, Mike Cahoon, cited an instance in 1989 when the chair of the North Cheyenne Groundwater Advisory Committee said the water table is too low to drill any more wells. He also referenced when former Laramie County grants manager Wayne Johnson wrote that there wasn't enough water to sustain any more wells in the area.

"I still don't understand why we're going to do this," he said.

Laramie County Commissioner Troy Thompson said the county conducted a groundwater study in 2014, which established a minimum lot size of 5.25 acres to ensure enough water. Based off that and the commission's judgment that the applicant followed all county rules and regulations, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the subdivision.

"Bottom line, we have our land-use regulations, and we say, 'Hey, listen, these are the regulations if you want to subdivide land. These are the requirements to do that,' Thompson said. "And this subdivision falls well within that."

Thompson said it is unfortunate that the city of Cheyenne and BOPU wouldn't provide water services to the property, but this is the best alternative.

County Commissioner Linda Heath said this solution also makes the most sense when considering preserving agricultural land going forward.

"If you say, 'Well, we're all going to have 10-acre lots,' well, you decrease the number of wells, and you decrease the number of lots," she said. "But what you end up doing is you're taking ag land out of production. And that's a scary thought when we look forward as to what might be the future of Laramie County and our ag economy. ... So, there's a dichotomy in looking at the size of lots and just trying to weigh what the benefit is of the current time and what the future may hold for Laramie County."

Dennis Brown, another resident adjacent to the property, took a more sentimental approach in trying to convince the commissioners to reconsider. He said he knew the original owner of the land, and that he never chose to develop the land because he liked horses better than people.

"I'm going to miss the open space. And I'm going to miss the song of the meadowlark," Brown said.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.