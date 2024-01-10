New Laramie County Library System director shares thoughts on improving library, book ban controversy

Jan. 9—CHEYENNE — A child was convinced her mother was a celebrity when she saw her name displayed on a banner hung near Pioneer Avenue, in front of the main Laramie County Library.

The sign welcomed the new executive director of the county library system, Antonia Gaona, who started the position on Dec. 4. Gaona moved to Cheyenne with her three children and husband from Boulder, Colorado, where she previously served as deputy director of the Boulder Public Library.

There, Gaona oversaw 80 employees, was lead project manager of a new $16 million library slated to open this year, and spent the last few months transitioning a small, city library into a district library.

As a political science and economics major at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Gaona worked in a library to pay her way through school. She nearly enrolled in law school when she realized library work was her true calling.

Gaona said her passion to help people drove her to switch careers — the number of people she could help as an attorney was limited to those who could afford her services.

"I really felt like being a librarian was the way that I could touch people from all walks of life," Gaona told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday.

With a last-minute switch, Gaona attended the University of Denver, where she graduated with honors with a Master of Library and Information Science.

Plans to improve LCLS

LCLS is an award-winning institution, and was even recognized as Library of the Year in 2008 by Library Journal. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the library has struggled to recruit and retain its staff.

"We have a pretty significant turnover at this library," Gaona said.

One of her priorities as the new executive director is to make sure library employees feel valued, as well as modernize library staff policies to better accommodate workers.

"(Our staff) are our most valuable asset," Gaona said. "The way that we work has to be adapted and be flexible."

Since she started at LCLS, Gaona has organized "morning huddles" every day before the library doors open. These "huddles" are quick, 15-minute strategic meetings where staff are encouraged to bring up work-related issues, discuss how they're doing and troubleshoot any problems with patrons.

"You don't have to wait for a formal monthly staff meeting," Gaona said. "It makes you a more flexible and nimble organization."

Gaona's other focus is to create a more welcoming environment for the library's patrons. The executive director didn't reveal plans for new services or programs, but said the focus of her first 100 days is to familiarize herself with the library and its surrounding community.

This includes reaching out to the library's stakeholders, she said, to better understand how the library can improve gaps in its services. Later this month, Gaona said she's planned a lunch with her predecessor, Carey Hartmann, who retired last July, and Laura Block, deputy director of operations, to brainstorm.

"I need to get to know the needs of our community and how we either are or are not meeting those needs," Gaona said.

Book ban controversy

A controversial public school library checkout policy was approved by the Laramie County School District 1's Board of Trustees in early December. The months-long dispute generated criticism from some students, parents and teachers, with one teacher saying she quit her job at the beginning of the semester.

Book bans in public school libraries is a nation-wide trend, and the American Library Association released preliminary data in September that documented rising attempts to censor books in public, school and academic libraries in 2023.

The report showed a 20% increase in "the number of unique titles" challenged since 2022, which was the year with the highest recorded number of book challenges since it began collecting data more than 20 years ago.

Public school libraries are distinctly different from public libraries, Gaona noted, and serve different populations in the community.

"If somebody does come to us with an expectation that something shouldn't be in our collection, we really take a critical eye and say, 'Does this align with our collection development policy and with our mission as a public library?'" Gaona said.

LCLS focuses on providing a wide offering of titles, she said, which are selected based on the library's collection development policy. The collection development adheres to a statement by the Freedom to Read Foundation, which supports "the right of libraries to include in their collections and make available any work which they may legally acquire."

"I love the saying, 'A good library has something to offend and to please everyone,'" Gaona said.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.