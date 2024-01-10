New Laramie County Library System director shares thoughts on improving library, book ban controversy

Hannah Shields, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·4 min read

Jan. 9—CHEYENNE — A child was convinced her mother was a celebrity when she saw her name displayed on a banner hung near Pioneer Avenue, in front of the main Laramie County Library.

The sign welcomed the new executive director of the county library system, Antonia Gaona, who started the position on Dec. 4. Gaona moved to Cheyenne with her three children and husband from Boulder, Colorado, where she previously served as deputy director of the Boulder Public Library.

There, Gaona oversaw 80 employees, was lead project manager of a new $16 million library slated to open this year, and spent the last few months transitioning a small, city library into a district library.

As a political science and economics major at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Gaona worked in a library to pay her way through school. She nearly enrolled in law school when she realized library work was her true calling.

Gaona said her passion to help people drove her to switch careers — the number of people she could help as an attorney was limited to those who could afford her services.

"I really felt like being a librarian was the way that I could touch people from all walks of life," Gaona told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday.

With a last-minute switch, Gaona attended the University of Denver, where she graduated with honors with a Master of Library and Information Science.

Plans to improve LCLS

LCLS is an award-winning institution, and was even recognized as Library of the Year in 2008 by Library Journal. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the library has struggled to recruit and retain its staff.

"We have a pretty significant turnover at this library," Gaona said.

One of her priorities as the new executive director is to make sure library employees feel valued, as well as modernize library staff policies to better accommodate workers.

"(Our staff) are our most valuable asset," Gaona said. "The way that we work has to be adapted and be flexible."

Since she started at LCLS, Gaona has organized "morning huddles" every day before the library doors open. These "huddles" are quick, 15-minute strategic meetings where staff are encouraged to bring up work-related issues, discuss how they're doing and troubleshoot any problems with patrons.

"You don't have to wait for a formal monthly staff meeting," Gaona said. "It makes you a more flexible and nimble organization."

Gaona's other focus is to create a more welcoming environment for the library's patrons. The executive director didn't reveal plans for new services or programs, but said the focus of her first 100 days is to familiarize herself with the library and its surrounding community.

This includes reaching out to the library's stakeholders, she said, to better understand how the library can improve gaps in its services. Later this month, Gaona said she's planned a lunch with her predecessor, Carey Hartmann, who retired last July, and Laura Block, deputy director of operations, to brainstorm.

"I need to get to know the needs of our community and how we either are or are not meeting those needs," Gaona said.

Book ban controversy

A controversial public school library checkout policy was approved by the Laramie County School District 1's Board of Trustees in early December. The months-long dispute generated criticism from some students, parents and teachers, with one teacher saying she quit her job at the beginning of the semester.

Book bans in public school libraries is a nation-wide trend, and the American Library Association released preliminary data in September that documented rising attempts to censor books in public, school and academic libraries in 2023.

The report showed a 20% increase in "the number of unique titles" challenged since 2022, which was the year with the highest recorded number of book challenges since it began collecting data more than 20 years ago.

Public school libraries are distinctly different from public libraries, Gaona noted, and serve different populations in the community.

"If somebody does come to us with an expectation that something shouldn't be in our collection, we really take a critical eye and say, 'Does this align with our collection development policy and with our mission as a public library?'" Gaona said.

LCLS focuses on providing a wide offering of titles, she said, which are selected based on the library's collection development policy. The collection development adheres to a statement by the Freedom to Read Foundation, which supports "the right of libraries to include in their collections and make available any work which they may legally acquire."

"I love the saying, 'A good library has something to offend and to please everyone,'" Gaona said.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

Recommended Stories

  • Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reportedly agrees to record 8-year, $120 million contract extension

    The deal is the largest in NBA history by total value.

  • It takes longer than 21 days to form a habit. Here's why — and how to actually do it.

    There is no magic number of days it takes to create a habit. But experts say it's possible with some patience.

  • Getty Images launches a new GenAI service for iStock customers

    , the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.

  • Twitch is laying off another 500 employees

    The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.

  • Iowa State stuns No. 2 Houston 57-53 to hand Cougars first loss of the season

    The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.

  • Treasure Financial lays off staff just months after reporting 'explosive growth'

    Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.

  • Rachel Balkovec reportedly hired by Miami Marlins as new director of player development

    Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.

  • Who are the best 2nd tier teams in the NBA? | Devine Intervention

    Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.

  • Stairs are no obstacle for this delivery bot's squishy wheels

    Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.

  • Squad Mobility’s tiny solar-powered EV is a dream for crowded cities

    A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?

  • Intel is bringing AI to autos with new chips at CES 2024

    Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.

  • Substack won't commit to proactively removing Nazi content, ensuring further fallout

    Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack—many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 & 2024 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is reportedly laying off 500 employees, 35% of its current staff, amid a continued struggle to achieve profitability in the face of rising costs and community backlash.

  • Hyundai says its electric air taxi business will take flight in 2028

    Supernal, the advanced air mobility company under Hyundai Motor Group, took the wraps off its latest iteration of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft called the S-A2 that executives say is designed to shuttle passengers by 2028. The S-A2 is essentially a more fully baked version of what it intends to launch commercially and confirms that, at least for now, Hyundai is still intent on getting into the yet-to-exist electric air taxi business. At that time, Hyundai announced a partnership with Uber Elevate — a company that was gobbled up by Joby Aviation — to develop and potentially mass-produce air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network.

  • Quora raised $75M from a16z to grow Poe, its AI chat bot platform

    Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?

  • New electric boat motors from Mercury Marine coming soon to a lake near you

    At CES, Mercury Marine is showing off and expanding its the Avator series of electric boat motors for electric motoring on the water.

  • NASA delays Artemis moon missions to give SpaceX, others more time to develop tech

    NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

  • SEC says 'unauthorized' message about bitcoin ETF approvals not accurate

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that a message on X claiming the regulator had granted approvals for bitcoin ETFs was "unauthorized" and inaccurate.

  • The best Bluetooth car adapters of 2024

    If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.

  • How to watch Super Bowl 58 in 2024: Date, odds, TV channel, halftime show, and everything you need to know

    There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?