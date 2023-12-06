Laramie County School District 1 board approves new library book policy

Dec. 6—CHEYENNE — The months-long dispute over a controversial library book checkout policy ended, as expected, with its approval, but not without further conflict.

Several local activists, holding signs that condemned grooming and pedophilia, attended Monday night's Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, making the meeting room that seats just under 80 people unusually crowded.

Ten minutes before the meeting started, district officials told attendees that the room was above its occupancy limit and informed those who could not find a seat that they would need to watch the meeting in a different room. Many of the conservative activists, who showed their support for the policy by wearing red and holding signs, raised an uproar at the venue change, with one man saying, "I wonder if they did this on purpose."

The commotion surrounding the meeting room's capacity would set a tone for the evening, as the public comment period for the draft policy was marked by repeated interruptions and outbursts from attendees. Notably, an anonymous 10th-grade student in the district gave an emotional appeal condemning the policy change, causing supporters carrying signs and wearing red to heckle her during her testimony.

Hours into the meeting, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees approved the policy, dubbed by some critics as a "book ban," concluding an issue that animated parents both in favor of and against the policy for nearly six months.

The event was attended by state Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, and Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, neither of whom gave a statement during the meeting.

All but two of the district's trustees, Rene Hinkle and Brittany Ashby, voted in favor of the policy change, delivering impassioned speeches about the reasons they voted the way they did. Chairman Tim Bolin didn't vote.

The policy

The policy will end the existing "opt-out" policy and introduce parents and guardians to four new options for library materials access:

— No access to sexually explicit materials;

— Parent-limited access to such materials (opt-in);

— Open access to all library materials; and

— No access to the library at all.

Another widely criticized aspect of the policy is the inclusion of a list of books put under review, which was amended to require all books on the explicit list to be reviewed by the superintendent of the district. Initially, the policy would have put any challenged book on the explicit list, regardless of the determination.

The policy passed with three other new amendments. One added the phrase "to the best of a teacher's ability," intending to give leeway to teachers as the policy is implemented. Another amendment shortened up a clause that protected historical materials and curriculum from being placed on the explicit list.

The final amendment separated the rules for junior high school students and elementary school students. In prior drafts, both elementary and junior high schools would remove any books deemed sexually explicit from the school premises. Now, this would only apply to elementary schools, and junior high libraries would be held to the same standards as high school ones.

Under the policy, as amended, parents or guardians of LCSD1 students can nominate books for review by a committee to determine if they are age-appropriate. The Board of Trustees, and Board Chairman Bolin, also previously stated that it would not require anyone on the board to read any of the marked books when reviewing them. The final decision on a book's categorization rests with the district's superintendent, but parents can appeal those decisions.

Most recently, LCSD1 wrapped up a 45-day comment period on the policy change, which generated more than 1,500 public comments. A review by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle concluded that 77% of those comments were against the policy.

"This community overwhelmingly supports keeping the current policy as is," the Wyoming Family Alliance for Freedom wrote in a news release last month after a partial review of the comments. "Any trustee who votes to change the policy does so in open defiance of the will of the people they have a solemn duty to represent."

Public comments

During the public comment period Monday night, several people interrupted speakers as they expressed their opposition to the policy. At the end of several speakers allotted 3 minutes for comment, several audience members in red yelled "time" at them, causing scorn from some other attendees. At one point, one speaker who repeatedly interrupted speakers was chastised by district staff.

After a handful of early speakers got up to oppose the policy, one man, seated in the back of the room, got up to condemn the Board of Trustees for only allowing people opposed to the policy to speak.

"Are you letting anybody speak tonight that are opposed to the present policy?" he asked, getting cheers from those around him. "This is unfair and unjust. It's all one side. ... Here's another one. It's not right, it's not right."

The next person called to speak was Jen Solis, a frequent critic of the policy at LSCD1 board meetings.

"I'm happy to have followed protocol and called in to reserve my public comment spot," she said, responding to the people that spoke up a moment before. "(It) is widely known to be the process for securing these spots."

As commenters went back and forth for more than an hour, some speakers expressed their feelings about the policy in unique ways.

"I'm deeply concerned for the state of our country, the state of our state and the state of our children," said Jordan Emerson, a local pastor who supported the policy. "Virtue must be upheld, especially when it comes to sex. I think sex is between one man and one woman within the confines of marriage. I would actually like to pray for you today.

"Father, you are gracious, you are good and you have given us every law. You have given us knowledge, through Your word, of what truth is what virtue is ... Lord, and the beauty of sex within marriage: that it is to be fruitful and it is to be enjoyed and anything that goes against that is evil, it's disorderly, and it is from Satan, himself."

After the prayer, an anonymous high school student with the district got up to condemn the policy. She said controversial books have helped her see new perspectives from people of diverse backgrounds.

"What are you here to do? Why are you here? It's not to tell me how to read, that much is certain," she said. "You're here to help continually assist the teachers, administrators and, yes, parents of this district."

When mentioning racism and LGBTQ issues during her statement, several people in the back of the room began yelling at her. The commenter mentioned sexual violence against women, after which one supporter of the policy in the back yelled "because of the books they read."

From the schools

After public comment concluded, the board addressed other matters before amending the policy and making a final vote.

When giving her final thoughts prior to her vote on the policy, Trustee Christy Klaassen teared up when responding to the assertion that the policy was a "book ban" or attack on teachers.

"This one's a hard one, but I want to be clear that this proposal is not, nor has it ever been, about questioning the professionalism about any staff in our district," she said. "If you have been told that, it's disheartening because it's not true."

Trustee Brooke Humphrey also supported the policy, saying that it came from a place of respecting parents and not harming educators.

"The heart of this policy, from where I'm standing, does not come from a place (where) I don't trust my teachers, I don't trust my librarians, because I do," she said. "But, I want the right to be with the parent. ... I just want it to be spoken that, however this vote goes, my heart is not to undermine teachers and librarians and to create more workload and more burnout."

Trustee Susan Edgerton said the new policy was needed to correct the challenges with the previous policy.

"The current opt-out policy, it only works for those people that don't ever have to use it," she said. "... I tried, twice, to help people with that; it was a fiasco, because you had to know every book and the author. ... You couldn't just say 'I want my child opted out of books with sexually explicit content.' The way that our system works, it's just not set up that way."

She said the current system was not helpful for busy parents, giving a hypothetical scenario of someone who would not be able to use the current opt-out policy to limit their child's access to explicit books.

"Like the single mom, who's working two jobs and has cancer, going through chemo, she needs a little bit of help," she said. "Parents that have three kids in sports, they get home at 7. Dinner on the table, homework done, and now they're all exhausted."

After giving those examples, she said the policy would increase transparency, and not cost as much as some critics said it would.

Trustee Alicia Smith also expressed support for the policy, explaining that the four options are intended to make parental control easier.

"What I choose for my kid doesn't affect what you're able to choose for your kid," she said. "If it doesn't bother you that your children might be reading sexually explicit content, then choose the open access option."

She continued by equating the policy to review processes like the regulations the Federal Communication Commission has for radio and the rating system the Motion Picture Association has for films.

"TV shows have ratings, movies have ratings, video games have ratings. The FCC has the power to revoke a radio station's license and impose monetary fines, if a station dares to air obscene, indecent or profane material."

Ashby, one of two dissenters on the board, proposed that the language in this draft be used to make a new policy that accommodated teachers better, while respecting parent concerns. Her proposed alternative, which was not commented on by the board, would have allowed parents to recommend documents and books to be flagged, but respect teachers' time.

Hinkle also gave a statement condemning the policy.

"I'm not sure I can say many of the things that I want to say in one evening," she said. "I am opposed to the new library policy, it's no surprise. It's a policy meant to address ideology, not a policy to address an actual problem. There is very little detail in the policy as to what the processes will be and how they will be enforced."

She added that the policy came from a "conservative religious movement that started outside of Wyoming," causing many in the crowd to react audibly, condemning her for saying that. "I listened to you guys," she said back.

Earlier in the meeting, Dylan Ford, on the behalf of the Cheyenne Teachers Education Association, said the group had voted unanimously to request a "no" vote on the new library policy. The group, he said, represents around 800 educators in the area.

"What this policy actually does is grant political power over our students to a national political agenda," he said, nearly crying. "What this does is add one more — no, way more — a ton of different things to our plates. Educators are still waiting on the promises of many board members to do the opposite."

The way this policy will take effect and the impact it will have on the workload of teachers remains to be seen.

