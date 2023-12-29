Laramie County sheriff touts 100 accomplishments during first year in office

Dec. 28—CHEYENNE — As he nears the end of his first year in office, Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak released a list of 100 accomplishments his administration has made since he took office in January.

Notably, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office hired more than 65 new employees in 2023, which Kozak said brings the agency much closer to full staffing. They were funded by a combination of the department's budget and grants.

He called all of the changes in the "top 100" a part of his goal to "change the culture" of the agency, reorienting it to focus on crime prevention.

"I'm so proud of everything that everyone has stepped up to accomplish in 2023," Kozak told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "If you look at the list, there's some major heavy lifts there. So, I'm really proud of all the work everyone's done to get us going in the right direction. ... We're really focusing on the employees; we're focusing on the future, where we should be going. Our mission has really been redefined. We're going out looking for criminals. We're trying to make our community safer."

Changing the culture

The agency listed 42 "agency-wide" changes it had implemented, which are intended to change the culture of LCSO.

"(We're) really promoting our new culture here: to really focus on fighting crime," Kozak said, "going out and finding fugitives, arresting them, putting a focus on traffic safety, with the high visible enforcement operations that we publicize on social media. I think the citizens really appreciate that, and getting citizens involved."

Many of the changes involved prioritizing fighting crime and getting staff acclimated to the new culture, but the agency also implemented more concrete things to change the agency's culture like developing a new onboarding process for the first time in LCSO history.

Other changes include updated social media policies and training full-time Public Information Officer Brandon Warner for the role.

The sheriff's office also approved a contract to get new tasers and body cameras from the Axon Corporation this year. Previously, deputies needed to pay for their own firearms. But, Kozak's administration has ordered 9mm Glock pistols for every deputy, standardizing the maintenance and training process for deputies agency-wide.

"Now we have one firearm in use in the agency, and that just helps us save money with our instructors," he continued. "We only have to teach our instructors on one type of firearm, and that's another benefit for the employees, because that's a big expense to go and purchase your own firearm."

Kozak's administration also updated graphics on the agency's vehicles to be "more modern and embrace western heritage."

The list also announced that the agency received nearly $700,000 in grant funding for trainings. The agency got $227,000 from the federal government for de-escalation and use-of-force training, as well as a $366,300 grant to lead a statewide training to address driving under the influence.

"When we look at priorities that we want to focus on, one of the things that this unit does is look at trends across the country, so we can be ahead of issues and problems that might be occurring elsewhere," Kozak added. "... The agency needed to do more training on use-of-force and defensive tactics, also de-escalation. So, part of this grant, we're going to purchase a a simulator — a use-of-force simulator — so we're going to require all deputies to go through ... the simulation process."

In the jail

The agency also touted 26 new accomplishments across the Laramie County jail and Juvenile Services Center. Some of those include creating an online jail podcast, "From the Pod," adding a sign-on bonus for detention and mental health staff and holding a "shakedown" of the jail in October, which found no drugs or weapons.

"Now the detention deputies have body armor, which is stab-resistant and also ballistic-resistant," Kozak said. "It was something they asked for; we thought it was important. They need the protection, as well."

This is a first for jail deputies, who will also get new radios. Patrol deputies are now being trained to work in the jail, allowing deputies to fluidly transition between roles.

Another notable change is the implementation of a policy about how to search and detain transgender people who find themselves in the jail. While there are currently no trans people in the jail, Kozak mentioned that it has happened in the past.

"We don't currently have anyone that would apply to that policy, but right after taking office, we had two people, and we did not have a policy for that," he said. "So, that was one of the first policies we had to implement, to make sure that we're treating all people as we should be treating them, when they come into our jail.

"... The policy directs employees how they're going to conduct searches, strip searches, what gender people will conduct those searches, and how they're going to be housed, what type of supplies that they will receive while they're in jail."

The agency also began work on a jail pod specifically for people with severe mental issues. Work is set to begin on the pod in the near future.

LCSO also "civilianized" the Juvenile Service Center Crisis Center, staffing it with civilians instead of patrol deputies. Not only does this save money, Kozak said, it removes pressure from children facing crises who might not be at the center for a crime.

For the staff

The agency also listed 32 changes to operations, which includes patrol deputies, detectives and other staffers. Many of the accomplishments listed in that section dealt with the creation of internal standards for job placements, administrative changes and community outreach.

In the release, Kozak referenced the reserve deputy program, which the list notes is currently active. The agency also cited the popular "posse" program, where community volunteers could get involved with some law enforcement duties that don't involve peace officer certification, as an accomplishment. The list also mentioned stronger school patrols.

The agency also created a plan to implement a drug-searching K-9 dog dedicated to the jail, which the agency should have by the middle of 2024.

"The dog will constantly be looking for illegal contraband and drugs in the jail," Kozak said. "We are going to train this dog to, specifically, look for fentanyl, as well."

The operations section details several plans for the new year, too. The agency has implemented plans for commercial vehicle enforcement, patrol training, and has begun looking into creating a search-and-rescue team.

"We're trying to make our community safer," Kozak said. "We're making sure the community is involved in what we're doing, and I think now we're going in the right direction. Now we're just kind of honing in on that and continuing down that path."

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.