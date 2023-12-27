Laramie County Sheriff's deputies shift focus during 'quiet' Christmas weekend

Dec. 27—CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Sheriff's Office tries to operate as close to full staff as possible around Christmastime, while still letting deputies take time to spend the holiday with their families.

"We try to balance it with guys spending time with their families," Chief Deputy of Operations Aaron Veldheer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "I can't give an exact number because we don't want that out there, but we're running as close to full staff as possible for Christmas. Over New Year's, there will be extra cars just targeting the impaired drivers to make our roads safer."

This year, according to Veldheer, 19 people were booked into the Laramie County jail from the Thursday before Christmas to the Tuesday after. He added that 13 of those arrests were on pre-existing warrants and the other six were new charges.

"That's just from being proactive and getting out there and doing traffic stops and that kind of stuff," he said. "If we look at just straight new arrests, in 2022 there were seven and in 2023 there were six (on Christmas weekend), so that's very comparable. The warrant arrests are just from the guys getting out there and getting after it."

A representative for the Cheyenne Police Department was not available for comment on the agency's data over the same time span.

Veldheer continued by saying that while crime does decrease around the holidays, different issues arise, and deputies must shift focus. Veldheer said the agency sees an increase in wellness check requests during the holidays.

"Just looking at the calls for service," he added, "it's a lot of the same things we see around the holidays. (There are) welfare checks for people suffering with suicidal ideation, whether they're suicidal threats, or people calling to go check on family member. The holidays are rough when somebody is alone or away from family so, I didn't see or hear of anybody that didn't get the help they needed.

"We would encourage anybody, if they're suffering through loneliness on the holidays, to call 988. That's the (National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline) and they'll put them in touch with mental health professionals here, locally, to help them out."

Veldheer continued by saying that crimes still occur over the holidays, in his experience, but deputies expect different ones. One example he cited was domestic violence, which he said can occur when families spend longer periods of time with one another.

"(Some) people celebrate, they may have a few too many," he said. "And they don't see their family that often, so they might not get along with their uncle or cousin or brother. They can play good for a couple of days but, by Sunday and Monday, the tempers are flaring."

Other common issues that law enforcement are called to around the holidays are people driving under the influence and crashes due to weather conditions. In summation, Veldheer called the Christmas weekend "quiet" from a law enforcement perspective.

"A boring weekend is a good weekend," he said.

"We're always out there," he said. "We're happy to come and do welfare checks and make sure you're okay. But, at the same time, we're not always the best people to talk to about those things because, you know, not everybody's happy to have a police car in the driveway."

If you need help, please talk to somebody. You can reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Text "WYO" to Crisis Text Line at 741-741. If you don't like the phone, consider using Lifeline Chat at 988lifeline.org.

