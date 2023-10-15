Laramie High swim and dive place fourth at Gillette Invite

Oct. 15—The Laramie High swim and dive team placed fourth out of twenty teams at the Gillette Invite scoring 302.5 team points.

The day got started with the 200-yard Medley relay where the Plainsmen team of Braley Smith, Zoey Lozano, Hazel Link and Morgan Gellwicks placed eighth at 2:02.30.

Laramie's Michelle Shoales was the only Plainsmen swimmer to finish inside the top-5 of the 200-yard Freestyle at 2:04.72. Braley Smith was the next LHS swimmer to finish placing 19th at 2:14.92.

In the 200-yard Individual medley, three Plainsmen placed inside the top-30. Gelwicks was the first to finish placing 15th at 2:29.84. Brooklyn Smith placed 19th finishing at 2:32.59 and Lozano finished 24th at 2:38.25.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

LHS' Grace Sanford and Poppy Link were the team's top finishers in the 50-yard Freestyle. Sanford placed 17th at 27.88, Link 22nd at 27.86.

Laramie had six divers finish inside the top-10 of 1-meter diving with Rowyn Birdsley earning first scoring 24 points. Maggie Turpin finished second with 21 while Brynlee Enevoldsen took fifth with 19, Addison Fowler seventh with 17, Emma Henry eighth with 16 and Eva Griffiths 10th with 13.

Three Plainsmen finished inside the top-20 of the 100-yard Butterfly with Rea Caputo-Wilkowski finishing first placing 13th at 1:10.04. Link took 15th at 1:09.79 and MacKenna Schabron placed 16th at 1:11.32.

In the 100-yard Freestyle, Sanford placed 19th at 1:01.53 to become the only Laramie swimmer to place in the top-20. Graves finished 22nd at 1:02.05. Shoales placed fifth in the 500-yard Freestyle at 5:44.89 to become the only Plainsmen to place in the top-20 with Brooklyn Smith placing 21st at 6:09.81.

Laramie's team of Graves, Schabron, Brooklyn Smith and Shoales placed 11th in the 200-yard Freestyle relay at 1:53.13. Two Plainsmen finished inside the top-10 of the 100-yard Backstoke with Graves taking eighth at 1:08.41, Braley Smith 10th at 1:09.97.

Lozano had LHS' strongest showing in the 100-yard Backstroke finishing 11th at 1:16.30. Alex Thelen finished at 1:20.78 to take 23rd. In the days final event, the Plainsmen team of Graves, Brooklyn Smith, Braley Smith and Shoales finished the 400-yard Freestyle relay at 4:07.16 to place sixth.

LHS swim and dive returns to action on Friday in the Wyoming 4a west conference tournament.