Laramie swim and dive takes fourth at 4A state meet

Nov. 3—The Laramie High girls swimming and diving team racked up 198 points to finish fourth at this week's Class 4A state meet in Gillette.

The fourth-place finish ends the Plainsmen's six-year run as consecutive 4A state champions.

Kelly Walsh won its first state championship in school history with 211 team points. Jackson took second at 201 points, and Campbell County was third at 199.

Laramie junior Maggie Turpin won the Plainsmen's only state title, taking home first place in 1-meter diving with 427.6 points. Junior Rowyn Birdsley finished second in the event with 400.3.

LHS finished inside the top five in two relay races. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of sophomore Grace Sanford, junior Brooklyn Smith, freshman Addi Graves and senior Michelle Shoales took fifth at 3 minutes, 51.74 seconds.

Sanford, Shoales, Brooklyn Smith and sophomore MacKenna Schabron also took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.36). Laramie's team of Graves, seniors Braley Smith and Zoey Lozano and sophomore Hazel Link finished sixth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.96).

The Plainsmen finished fifth in two individual events. In the 200 freestyle, Shoales was fifth at 2:01.63, and Brooklyn Smith was fifth in the 500 freestyle at 5:27.21.

Graves finished in the top six in two events for LHS. She was third in the 100 freestyle at 55.88 and sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:02.72.

Morgan Gelwicks also finished fifth in the 200 individual medley at 2:19.91.