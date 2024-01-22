‘Large’ 2-story barn in Wisconsin catches fire, several cattle die

(WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a ‘large’ barn that was up in flames on Saturday morning resulting in the deaths of multiple beef cattle.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, January 20 around 9 a.m., a 911 call came in reporting a barn fire at a residence on US Highway 10 in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. When authorities arrived, crews saw flames on all sides of a ‘large’ 2-story barn.

Officials say that the barn collapsed not long later. The main dairy barn and another outbuilding were total losses from the fire.

Several other buildings that were near the main barn were reportedly saved. The release says that multiple beef cattle died from the fire.

There were no reported injuries to the property owners or first responders. Multiple agencies assisted at the scene of the fire.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.

