Large alligator lurks as divers search sunken car for people, Florida officials say

A car found submerged in a Florida lake presented first responders with a unique challenge after it was discovered a large alligator was lurking nearby, officials say.

The sunken vehicle was discovered by a passerby around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, outside Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Palm City is about 105 miles north of Miami.

Only the car’s roof was visible in the lake, photos show, and it wasn’t clear whether people were trapped inside.

That meant someone was going to have to go look.

“Divers entered the water, thanks to Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies who kept watch, but had to exit due to the presence of a large alligator,” Martin County Fire Rescue reported.

“Thankfully, it was determined that the vehicle was unoccupied.”

Those deputies stood by with rifles and were prepared to shoot if necessary. Photos show the reptile lingered at the surface of the lake during the investigation.

It was initially unclear whether a motorist on S.W. Citrus Boulevard had crashed into the lake or if the car had been “dumped in the water,” the sheriff’s office says.

The latter proved to be more likely, after deputies discovered the vehicle had been stolen in St. Lucie County, the sheriff’s office said.

Commenters on the rescue department’s Facebook post noted the alligator is well known to people who live in the area.

“That’s his lake,” Danielle Roberts posted.

“I’m sure there’s not just one gator,” Debbi Brancaccio said.

“I remember when we didn’t worry about one alligator. Now 15 was the time for a little concern,” Robert J. McLendon wrote.

