Large amount of cocaine leads to probation for Minneapolis man

Aug. 4—EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man will spend five years on probation for selling large quantities of cocaine from his former Eau Claire residence.

Terrell I. Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

Felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Wilson was fined $3,652.

As conditions of probation, Harless ordered Wilson to maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

Wilson cannot have contact with his co-defendant or her children. He also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Wilson's co-defendant, Tamara L. Howlett, 28, of Eau Claire, returns to court Sept. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force was told by a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2019, that Wilson and Howlett were selling large quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

The informant said Wilson had recently received a large cash settlement which he was now using to fund his drug business.

The informant said Wilson and Howlett would monthly take $20,000 to Minnesota to purchase drugs and then bring them back to sell out of their residence.

The informant then bought $150 worth of cocaine from Howlett.

Howlett told the informant that Wilson was currently in contact with his drug supplier and they would soon be replenishing their drug supply.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Howlett asked the informant to accompany her to pick up Wilson's cocaine supply for him.

Howlett and the informant then headed to Hudson.

Howlett picked up $8,000 worth of cocaine from a supplier at a gas station.

On the way back to Eau Claire, Howlett was speeding and was pulled over by a Dunn County Sheriff's deputy.

Story continues

Howlett admitted she had cocaine in the vehicle and a pistol in her bra, which she did not have a permit to carry as a concealed firearm.

Howlett told the deputy she picked up the cocaine for Wilson.

Authorities searched Howlett and Wilson's residence later that day and found marijuana, cocaine and three firearms. Howlett said the guns belonged to Wilson.

Howlett's 7-year-old son also lived at the residence.

Wilson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in August 2015 in Eau Claire County, and of a felony count of theft in June 2017 in Ramsey County in Minnesota.