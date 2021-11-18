Large amount of cocaine leads to probation for Augusta woman

Nov. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta woman will spend three years on probation for her role in the selling of large quantities of cocaine from an Eau Claire residence.

Tamara L. Howlett, 28, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of cocaine delivery and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

As conditions of probation, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Howlett not to have contact with her co-defendant or known drug dealers or users. She must also maintain absolute sobriety and forfeit all money seized during the incident to the West Central Drug Force. Howlett must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.

Howlett's co-defendant, Terrell I. Wilson, 29, of Minneapolis, was previously sentenced to five years of probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force was told by a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2019, that Wilson and Howlett were selling large quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

The informant said Wilson had recently received a large cash settlement which he was now using to fund his drug business.

The informant said Wilson and Howlett would monthly take $20,000 to Minnesota to purchase drugs and then bring them back to sell out of their former Eau Claire residence.

The informant then bought $150 worth of cocaine from Howlett.

Howlett told the informant that Wilson was currently in contact with his drug supplier and they would soon be replenishing their drug supply.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Howlett asked the informant to accompany her to pick up Wilson's cocaine supply for him.

Howlett and the informant then headed to Hudson.

Howlett picked up $8,000 worth of cocaine from a supplier at a gas station.

On the way back to Eau Claire, Howlett was speeding and was pulled over by a Dunn County Sheriff's deputy.

Howlett admitted she had cocaine in the vehicle and a pistol in her bra, which she did not have a permit to carry as a concealed firearm.

Howlett told the deputy she picked up the cocaine for Wilson.

Authorities searched Howlett and Wilson's residence later that day and found marijuana, cocaine and three firearms. Howlett said the guns belonged to Wilson.

Howlett's 7-year-old son also lived at the residence.