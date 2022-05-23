Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during Ambridge bust

Two people are behind bars after a large drug bust in Ambridge.

Ambridge police responded to a call about an unwanted person in an apartment on May 20.

Police determined that the person had warrants for their arrest. Police said they also saw guns in plain view.

At that point, a search warrant was issued.

The Ambridge Police Department, with the assistance of K9 Ryker, said they found large amounts of illegal controlled substances, several guns and a large amount of cash.

The following items were seized:

948 gross grams of fentanyl



825 gross grams of cocaine



347 gross grams of heroin



63 gross grams of marijuana



(1) Bushmaster AR-15



(1) Sig Sauer P226 9mm Pistol



(1) Taurus G2C 9mm



(1) Pioneer Arms AK-47



(1) Cobray Arms 9mm (MAC10)



19,250 Glycine packets (Stamp Bags Empty)



$22,850 in USD



A male and female were taken into custody and placed into the Beaver County Jail.

“I would like to commend all of the Ambridge police officers who participated in this drug interdiction with our community. Great job is an understatement. I would also like the community of Ambridge to observe the great police work going on in their community. These drugs and guns could have made it into our community if it was not for a quick and professional response from the Ambridge police,” said Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca.

