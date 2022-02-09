Large amount of fentanyl seized in Joplin drug raid

Feb. 9—Narcotics task force members came upon the largest amount of fentanyl seized to date in Joplin when they served search warrants Monday afternoon at two related addresses in the city.

The raids carried out by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team on West Fourth Street and South Picher Avenue were prompted by development of information that a 25-year-old Joplin resident, Emilio R. Maturino, had been using the mail to move drugs purchased in California to Joplin.

The task force seized 115 grams of suspected fentanyl in pill form, 340 grams of cocaine, 2,639 grams of THC wax, 73 grams of marijuana and two firearms in searches of the two addresses.

Chad Allison, team commander, said seizure of the fentanyl is particularly fortuitous considering how dangerous the synthetic opioid is and how many overdoses and deaths that have been linked to it in the past couple of years. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that fentanyl is now believed to be involved in more than half of all drug overdose deaths.

"It looked to be around 500 pills," Allison said of the amount of fentanyl seized Monday, the street value of which he estimated at $11,000 to $12,000 in Joplin. The street value of all the drugs seized at the two addresses is estimated at $50,000, he said.

Probable-cause affidavits filed with Maturino's charges Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court state that, with the assistance of a U.S. Postal Service inspector, the task force confirmed a history of packages being mailed from California to addresses in Joplin associated with the suspect.

Investigators learned that two packages had been mailed to Joplin from California on Jan. 31 and obtained a surveillance video of the suspect mailing the packages.

The man — believed to be Maturino — was wearing "a distinct hoodie" with the phrase "Foos Gone Wild" printed across it, according to the affidavit. A hooded sweatshirt matching the one the man was wearing was seized at Maturino's residence Monday.

The packages were intercepted Friday in Kansas City and turned over to a U.S. postal inspector, who took them to the Springfield Police Department, where a drug-sniffing dog alerted on both for the odor of narcotics. The packages had been mailed to the homes of relatives of the suspect without their knowledge.

A controlled delivery of the package mailed to one of the addresses was carried out Monday just before execution of the search warrants. The package was found inside unopened.

The package contained 109 grams of the fentanyl, 340 grams of cocaine and 682 grams of the THC wax.

Similarly, it was determined that the other relative had no knowledge of the package addressed to him. Inside it, investigators found another 1,957 grams of the THC wax.

The search of Maturino's home on Picher Avenue purportedly turned up 6 more grams of fentanyl, 73 grams of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun. An Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team news release states that two firearms were seized in the searches, but the probable-cause affidavits mention only the one.

Fentanyl, which is often mixed with heroin or other narcotics and sold on the street, is 50 times more powerful than heroin. Even small amounts can be lethal. That's what makes it so dangerous, according to Allison.

"Half the time, people don't even know what they're buying — heroin or fentanyl," he said.