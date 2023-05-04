Large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, prohibited contraband seized, by Ga. prison officials

Staff at the Macon State Prison recently seized a large amount of contraband from getting into the facility.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said that someone tried to leave illicit drugs, and other prohibited items.

In total, 5,565.06 grams of marijuana, 136.99 grams of tobacco, 1209.74 grams of methamphetamine, 39.46 grams of cocaine, a pair of earrings, 2 pairs of headphones, chapstick, numbing gel, a cell phone charger, and a drill bit set were seized by prison officials.

Officials did not release the identity of the person who attempted to smuggle in this contraband

The department thanked Macon prison officials for preventing these prohibited items from getting into the prison.

