Large amount of narcotics found after police chase in northeast Colorado Springs

Feb. 14—One man is in custody Monday night following a police chase on the 1500 block of Space Center Drive in northeast Colorado Springs, authorities said.

Officers from the Stetson Hill Division made contact with a suspicious truck at about 3:50 a.m. The subject fled, first in their truck and then on foot, according to Colorado Springs police.

Officers arrested the subject, who had a large amount of narcotics on his person, and a handgun was located in his vehicle. The subject had multiple warrants out for his arrest, police said.

This article will be updated once more information is received.

