Large amount of narcotics found in search, sheriff's office says

Dec. 8—TRIAD — A Thomasville-area man was arrested after investigators found a large amount of narcotics in his house, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The Vice and Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation on Wednesday by searching a house on on River Ridge Lane, where they found 923 dosage units of oxycodone, 168 dosage units of fentanyl, 82.5 dosage units of alprazolam, 35.5 dosage units of amphetamine, suboxone, cash and a firearm that had been reported stolen, the sheriff's office said.

Richard Aldeen Grainger, 42, was charged with three counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, two counts of felony maintaining vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grainger was convicted of felony assault inflicting serious injury in Guilford County.

His bond was set at $750,000 secured, and if he is released he will be required to be monitored on electronic house arrest.