Large amounts of drugs, weapons, other contraband seized by Ga. correctional officers

A recent search of Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia found a large amount of drugs, weapons, and other contraband, according to The Georgia Department of Corrections.

The department said that correctional officers at Washington State Prison were conducting a quick and unannounced search of the facility when they found a large amount of contraband that was hidden by inmates.

In total, officers found 352 weapons, 102 phones, 110 phone chargers, and 3,183.1 grams of drugs and other prohibited substances.

A picture showed that most of the weapons seized were shanks.

The department did not specify what drugs were found.

The department thanked officers for their work in finding all of this contraband.

