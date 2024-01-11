A winter storm will bring snow and high winds to Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service office in Gaylord has placed Northern Michigan under a winter storm watch as a large storm front moves in to the area.

Snow risk is going to increase starting Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday morning along with cold temperatures and high winds.

Ten to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall in Gaylord by Friday night, around eight inches in Cheboygan, six inches in Petoskey and Charlevoix and four to six inches in Sault Ste. Marie.

"We have a winter storm watch up now, and at some point we're likely going to be upgrading to storm warnings in some areas," said meteorologist Patrick Bak on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to snow, the NWS also warned that driving conditions are going to worsen due to high winds and loss of visibility. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 35-50 miles an hour during the duration of the storm.

Temperatures are also expected to drop even in areas with smaller amounts of snow due to a cold air system.

"This is going to be a stronger storm than the one we had earlier in the week and it's also colder," said Bak. "Behind this system there's much colder air that is going to be coming into the area. It looks like it has several days of staying power. It's the coldest air we've seen so far this winter."

Predictions of inches of snow and temperatures may change throughout the storm. An updated forecast can be found on the National Weather Service website.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Large amounts of snowfall and high winds expected across Northern Michigan