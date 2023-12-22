Large animal vet in Heron now serving region

Dec. 22—Area owners of large stock animals now have another choice in veterinary services.

Dr. George White has been a veterinarian for nearly half a century and he will now be operating out of his clinic in Heron on a full-time basis.

White, a Texas native and graduate of Texas A&M, has had a practice in Heron for the last 22 years. But prior to now, White split his time between Heron and Fresno, California.

White is now operating his practice full-time at 26 Bear Foot Lane in Heron in northwest Sanders County, about an hour from Libby.

White may be known to some Lincoln County residents for his past work at spay and neuter clinics at Kootenai Pets for Life in Libby.

Libby resident Terri Turman said she was working at Pets for Life when White came in many years ago.

"We hit it off and we started doing the spay and neuter clinics," Turman said. "We're happy George will be working full-time in Heron because it will give people with large animals another location to get help when they need it."

White said he can perform major surgeries and advanced diagnostics as well as emergency and critical care surgery at his clinic in Heron.

"My associate and I mainly came here previously for horse calls, but we've worked on dogs, cats and Dr. Gilbert works on cattle," White said in a recent interview with The Western News. "I want people to know there's a choice now for horse owners.

White is board certified in both emergency medicine and critical care medicine and has had advanced training in soft tissue and orthopedic surgery.

Heron Veterinary Services provides routine veterinary care as well as advanced surgery and diagnostics.

White practiced in Texas for 17 years before trips to Montana gave him the idea to relocate.

"In Texas, it was hot and hotter, and we wanted four seasons, so we made the move here and haven't looked back," White said. "I love the outdoors, too, and fly fishing is one of my favorite activities."

For more information, contact Heron Veterinary Services at 406-847-8387, see their webpage at https://www.heronvetservices.com/ or their Facebook page.