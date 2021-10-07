Large ash cloud rises from Canary Islands volcano

A large cloud of ash spews from the main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, in images captured by researchers from the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories