Large ash cloud rises from Canary Islands volcano

The company, which introduced the jets on Monday, described the Gulfstream G800 as the longest-range aircraft in the Gulfstream fleet and the Gulfstream G400 as the first new entrant to the large-cabin class in over a decade. "The G400 and G800 announced last night flesh out Gulfstream's upper-end product line ... Risks and R&D look moderate as both are derivatives," Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said on Tuesday. He said the G400 is positioned to beat Bombardier Inc's Challenger 650, and given it is at a price point where Gulfstream has no products, it should not cannibalize demand for existing Gulfstream models.