‘Large axe’ recovered following fight inside of Richland County jail, deputies say

Two inmates of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center were hospitalized after they attacked each other with weapons earlier this week, and deputies recovered a “Large Axe cutting instrument,” according to an incident report.

The detention center has been under scrutiny following reports of violence, staffing problems and dangerous conditions at the jail over the past several years. In November, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it was opening a civil rights investigation into the jail.

In December, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, which is responsible for inspecting jails, warned that the jail could face closure if issues identified in the latest inspection report were not addressed in 90 days.

The fight, first reported by TV station WIS, took place Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. According to a sheriff’s department incident report, an unnamed detention center officer watched the two inmates approach each other in front of her desk in an unnamed pod inside of the jail.

One of the inmates then drew a “cutting instrument” from his pants. The guard also saw the other inmate with a “cutting instrument.”

The two began to attack each other with the weapons, according to the incident report. The officer told deputies that she called for backup and ran backwards from the fight.

When other detention center officers arrived and secured the scene, they found “a small cutting instrument” next to the guard’s desk. A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department who responded to the jail later found the weapon described as an ax along with “a purple towel” inside of a trash can. A bloody shirt was also recovered from the medical room.

Both inmates were taken to a hospital, according to the incident report. No information was provided about their condition.

But it wasn’t the only incident last week. WIS also reported that on Wednesday, Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a detainee was stabbed following a verbal altercation that the sheriff’s department believe was gang-related.

The stabbing victim had multiple puncture wounds on his head, neck, shoulder and back and was taken to the hospital, according to WIS. Jail staff reportedly recovered two knives from the shower area of the jail.