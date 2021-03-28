Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week

FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York
·4 min read

(Reuters) - A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies were linked to an investment fund, Archegos Capital, a source familiar with the situation said, with the moves raising worries about volatile trading in the coming days.

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Investors and analysts cited blocks of Viacom and Discovery shares being put in the market on Friday for likely exacerbating the decline in those stocks. Viacom was also downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday.

The block trades were linked to sales of holdings by Archegos, a source familiar with the situation said, confirming reports elsewhere. CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html on Saturday that the selling pressure was due to liquidation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, and the Financial Times and Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-28/tiger-cub-hwang-s-family-office-behind-friday-block-trade-frenzy?srnd=premium reported https://www.ft.com/content/2542af81-9e93-4d05-a0b9-26c0f6aab6f3 the link earlier on Sunday. The link with Archegos was also earlier reported by IPO Edge http://ipo-edge.com/2021/03/26/exclusive-tiger-cub-archegos-liquidation-triggers-record-crash-in-discovery-viacomcbs-sources.

A person at Archegos who answered the phone on Saturday declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia, according to a page capture https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management of the fund's website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong-based fund fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 that sought to profit on bets on securities in Asia. Some market participants said last week's wild moves were likely to make investors increasingly cautious.

"It's insane," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "When you consider how some of these companies have skyrocketed over the last few months, there will be concerns that we are over-levered."

Other market participants said potential unwinds would only have a limited impact on broader markets. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both surged over 1% on Friday despite the sharp selloffs in Viacom and other stocks.

"These stories around fund liquidations happen from time to time," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird. "Some of the names where big blocks were traded on Friday might see some near-term volatility as traders wonder whether the selling is complete."

Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading said he expected the trades to "largely be done."

"The prime brokers made lots of noise in marketing these blocks," O'Rourke said. "They knocked the stocks down aggressively in order to get the trades done."

O'Rourke added that prime brokers typically go long the remnants of the position, and he expected most of the names involved in the block trades to be "gapping up significantly higher" in premarket trading.

BANKS INVOLVED

A number of banks were involved in the block sales. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large blocktrades. The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4billion worth of shares early on Friday, followed by another$4 billion in the afternoon.

A source familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank was involved with the block trades as well. Bloomberg and the Financial Times on Saturday reported thatGoldman liquidated more than $10 billion worth of stocks in the block trades. An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm said Goldman sold$6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc , Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the Bloomberg report on Saturday said. Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares inViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, Ira Iosebashvili and Kenneth Li in New York, additional reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%

    Dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. While the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 index is a relatively low 1.5% these days, some stocks offer much more attractive payouts. Three dividend stocks that stand out for their high yields are energy infrastructure giant Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and gas pipeline company Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB).

  • Cathie Wood Owns Lockheed Martin Stock: Should You?

    Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has taken the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry by storm. The smallest of those five ETFs, the ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ) has been buying shares in aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). With 272,835 shares, Lockheed is currently the fund's 12th largest holding and makes up 2.7% of its portfolio.

  • Here’s what tax hikes could mean for the stock market as Biden pushes infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is expected to push for tax hikes to partially pay for trillions in infrastructure spending. Here's what stock-market investors should keep in mind.

  • Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church opens to public on Palm Sunday

    In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre opened to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead. With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place. The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

  • Duke University is investigating how a printout of George Floyd's toxicology report ended up on a Black History Month bulletin board

    The printout had a handwritten message that read, "Mix of drugs presents in difficulty breathing! Overdose? Good Man? Use of fake currency is a felony!"

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • 'Our customers are worried about the Suez Canal blockage'

    A freight-forwarding firm says it has 20 containers stranded on the Ever Given container ship.

  • Diggers and dredgers struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

    Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday around a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway ahead of attempts to refloat it, with two sources saying work had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Diggers were working to remove parts of the canal's bank and expand dredging close to the ship's bow to a depth of 18 metres (19.7 yards), the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News.

  • Hiring is speeding up again and jobs are coming back as the U.S. economy gains steam

    Declining coronavirus cases, $1,400 stimulus checks and relaxed restrictions on business can only mean one thing: Jobs are coming back ---and so is the U.S. economy.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • A 9-year-old girl died after drowning during an attempt to cross the Rio Grande River to the US with her family

    The family of three was discovered unconscious by border agents who were only able to save the mother and another child who is three years old.

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne leaves US show after racism row

    CBS says her behaviour in an on-air row over the Duchess of Sussex "did not align with our values".

  • NIT Finals proof that the time of COVID will be real life ‘Avengers’ ‘Blip’ | Opinion

    Memphis won the NIT championship Sunday in Frisco, proving that COVID won’t change sports.

  • Dutch players make rights statement ahead of Latvia match

    The Netherlands national team wore T-shirts on Saturday emblazoned with the words “Football supports change,” in an apparent statement about human rights in World Cup host Qatar, ahead of its Group G qualifier against Latvia. Defender Matthijs de Ligt had said ahead of the match that the Dutch team wanted to make a statement about the human rights situation in Qatar, saying “it's a very difficult situation with workers' rights there.” The Dutch action before the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena followed expressions of support for human rights by Norway and Germany players ahead of their first World Cup qualifying matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN has shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.