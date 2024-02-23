Large boat catches fire in Lower Florida Keys

Police and firefighters responded to a large boat that caught fire off the Lower Florida Keys on Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 5 p.m. The boat is moored just offshore of Mile Marker 6, close to Key West, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was unoccupied, and there were no reported injuries, said Kristen Livengood, spokeswoman for Monroe County Fire Rescue.

She said it’s unknown how the fire started. Crews extinguished the flames from a Key West Fire Department boat.