Large Boeing 737 MAX customers signal caution on orders amid COVID-19

By Conor Humphries and Tracy Rucinski
·2 min read
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle

By Conor Humphries and Tracy Rucinski

DUBLIN/CHICAGO (Reuters) - A day after Boeing Co received approval for its 737 MAX to fly again following a 20-month grounding, its two largest U.S. and European customers signaled caution on their order books as they monitor demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. based Southwest Airlines , Boeing's largest customer worldwide, said this week it would just take new MAX jets to replace jets it's retiring rather than grow its fleet, and on Thursday raised the prospect of scaling back its fleet due to the pandemic.

"If demand is going to be persistently depressed, we can retire and not need to take airplanes as replacements," Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly told journalists.

When the 737 MAX was grounded globally in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, airlines canceled flights because they lacked enough airplanes to meet strong travel demand.

Now many have parked jets or even gone out of business in the pandemic, creating challenges for Boeing as it tries to find homes for 737 MAX jets that are built but now lack buyers.

A senior executive of Boeing's largest European customer, low-cost carrier Ryanair , said on Thursday that it is not currently looking at additional orders for the jet, but may buy more if prices fall in the wake of COVID-19.

Executives at the airline have said repeatedly over the past year that the airline was discussing possible additional orders amid ongoing talks with Boeing on compensation for delays to its current order for 210 MAX jets.

"Over time one can see that there will be a way that aircraft are going to be cheaper ... and we will capitalize on that at some stage," Ryanair DAC Chief Executive Eddie Wilson said at the Skift Aviation Forum.

"But at the moment it's just the ... existing order that we have," he said.

Ryanair has said it expects to take delivery of its first 30 MAX jets by next summer. The United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the MAX on Wednesday and European regulators are expected to follow suit.

Norwegian Air Shuttle , another major MAX customer, this week sought bankruptcy protection in Ireland.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Edmund Blair and Nick Zieminski)

Latest Stories

  • The Supreme Court is running the clock on Trump's election lawsuits, experts say

    The Supreme Court has shown little interest in taking up President Donald Trump's numerous legal challenges against the 2020 US election results.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • President-elect Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers, not McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Thursday. "He has not yet talked with Senator McConnell," Klain said on CNN.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ben Carson says he took an unproven coronavirus treatment touted by MyPillow's CEO after testing positive for the disease

    Mike Lindell lacks a background in science but has a financial stake in the company that makes oleander extract. He touts it as a COVID-19 cure.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus – even though many have never been infected

    A quarter of people may already be immune to coronavirus even though many of them have never been infected, a new study by Public Health England (PHE) suggests. Over the past few months, researchers have followed nearly 2,850 key workers from the police, fire and health services to gauge levels of immunity to the virus. They discovered that, by June, one in four had high levels of T-cells which recognised Covid, suggesting they had some level of protection against the virus – but nearly half had never been infected. Researchers believe they probably picked up immunity from similar coronaviruses such as those that cause the common cold. In the four months of follow-up, nobody with a high T-cell count became infected with Covid, suggesting they were protected against it. Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith, the CEO of Oxford Immunotec, the company that developed the T-cell test for trial, said it showed antibody testing alone may underestimate the number of people already immune to the virus. "Here we are talking about people on the front line, so 25 per cent may be a bit high, but this suggests we are not seeing a true picture through antibody surveillance surveys and that many more people have T-cell immunity," he said. "It also suggests that models predicting the outcome of the pandemic are unduly thinking more people are going to get it than really are. "In this data, there is a significant cohort of people who have T-cells without antibodies. Clearly some of this may be because those antibodies have waned over time, but some is probably immunity from other infections. There has been growing speculation that there is a phenomenon of cross-reactive immunity in which people who have been exposed to a common cold virus will also be protected from Covid."

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records. Biden has already set a record for the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, and President Donald Trump has also notched a high-water mark of the most votes for a losing candidate. With more than 155 million votes counted and California and New York still counting, turnout stands at 65% of all eligible voters, the highest since 1908, according to data from The Associated Press and the U.S. Elections Project.

  • Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodies

    Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) revealed on Wednesday that after participating in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trial, he has COVID-19 antibodies."My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved," Daines said in a statement. "This is about saving lives."Daines and his wife participated in a blind vaccine trial conducted in Bozeman. While they don't know if they received the vaccine or a placebo, the presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates Daines was either given the vaccine or was previously exposed to the virus.On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective, and the company will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Daines said that while he thinks "a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor."More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Iran bans male surgeons performing cosmetic procedures on women

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a fatwa banning male surgeons from performing cosmetic procedures on women, Iranian media reported Thursday. The religious order is binding and must be followed by the country's medical profession. The ruling came in response to a question from one of Ayatollah Khamenei’s followers, who asked about the prevalence of plastic surgery among young Iranian women, according to Kayhan newspaper. “If a cosmetic surgery does not cause significant physical damage, then the practice is not a problem,” the supreme leader said, in remarks carried by London-based Iran International television channel. “However, it must be noted that cosmetic surgery for aesthetic reasons is not a medical treatment and the unrelated male surgeon’s viewing and touching of the patient's body is not allowed,” he concluded. Iran has one of the highest rates of cosmetic surgeries worldwide, with a quarter of million women undergoing procedures annually, according to Etemad daily. The industry, in which male surgeons are overwhelmingly predominant, attracts patients from across the Middle East and thousands of expatriated Iranians, drawn by affordable rates due to the low value of the rial. “Khamenei's fatwa will certainly dry up the revenues of the male cosmetic surgeons as there are very few female surgeons in the business,” said one London-based Iranian doctor. “We should expect some backlash from the industry as the fatwa is now a state policy.” Some Iranians online criticised Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa, noting that Iran is still battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the Middle East. “Does he not have any other important work to do other than issue these orders while the country has so many problems?” one asked. “Does this mean a male cosmetic surgeon has to get married to his female patient first in order to operate on her nose?” another Iranian joked. Some Iran observers viewed the ruling and its targeting of young women as signs that Iran’s conservatives are preparing to contest the presidential election next June by rousing their base. “The next presidential election will be a turning point in the history of Iran,” the Imam of Friday prayer in Tehran, Mohammad Javad Akbari, said last week. “We are now preparing the social and political grounds for the establishment of the first ever young Hezbollahi government in our country,” he said, paraphrasing Ayatollah Khamenei’s stated wish for religiously minded governance.

  • Pompeo Declares BDS ‘Anti-Semitic,’ Turns Tables with Funding Cutoff Call

    JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, during a visit here, that the State Department will consider the anti-Israel BDS campaign “anti-Semitic” and withdraw U.S. government support from organizations engaged in such “hateful BDS conduct.”Calling the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions push a “cancer” and vowing to stand with like-minded nations on the issue, the secretary spoke via a livestream from Jerusalem Thursday morning. He stood beside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, taking no questions.The Trump administration official is on a post-election, multi-country swing through Europe and the Middle East apparently designed to highlight the administration’s foreign policy legacy. During previous stops, America’s top diplomat highlighted the Trump administration’s advocacy of religious freedom and support for key allies.Thursday’s announcement might be one of Pompeo’s final expressions of U.S. support for Israel during his State Department tenure as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The BDS movement, as the name implies, promotes boycotts and sanctions against Israel through various avenues. According to the campaign’s website, it aims to end Israel’s administration of East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the Golan Heights, achieve equal rights for Israel’s Arab citizens, and return Palestinian refugees to Israeli territory.Opponents of the movement claim that BDS in fact seeks the elimination of the state of Israel, and that its singling out of the country meets the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the BDS movement, has said that he personally supports a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but that the movement as a whole endorses no particular political solution.In a statement released by his office on Thursday, Pompeo said that he directed the State Department’s envoy on combating anti-Semitism “to identify organizations that engage in, or otherwise support, the Global BDS Campaign.”According to the statement, the consequences will be twofold. The State Department will look to ensure that it does not inadvertently fund BDS, and it will review its legal options to cut funding to foreign organizations engaged in BDS-related activities — essentially turning the tables on the movement by boycotting its supporters from a government standpoint.Politico first reported earlier this month that Pompeo would announce a process to designate certain groups as anti-Semitic, without naming any particular organizations, as he previously considered.The comments by Pompeo and Netanyahu focused on celebrating the close U.S.-Israel ties that have existed during the Trump years.“Over the last four years, under President Trump and his remarkable team led by you and Ambassador Friedman and Jared Kushner and others, Israel’s alliance with the U.S. has reached unprecedented heights,” said Netanyahu, who went on to list the numerous steps the Trump administration has taken to support his country, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.“Thank you, friend,” he said to Pompeo. “And we hope to see you next year in Jerusalem.”

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting

    President Donald Trump summoned Michigan's Republican legislative leaders to the White House for an extraordinary meeting Friday amid a long shot GOP push to subvert the democratic process that handed the battleground state to Democrat Joe Biden. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Trump invited Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

  • Vatican launches inquiry after Pope Francis' Instagram account 'likes' Brazilian bikini model

    A Brazilian bikini model has joked that she is “going to heaven” after a photograph of her in a skimpy schoolgirl outfit was ‘liked’ by the official Instagram account of Pope Francis. The Vatican has launched an investigation into how the papal Instagram account, Franciscus, ended up ‘liking’ the risqué image of Natalia Garibotto. Vatican officials want to know how the embarrassing endorsement happened, amid speculation that someone in the Holy See’s communications team may have accidentally pressed the ‘like’ button while browsing the model’s extensive gallery of images. The photograph in question shows 27-year-old Miss Garibotto standing in front of a school locker, wearing a cropped white shirt and a revealing tartan skirt.

  • 100-mph Tesla Model 3 crash sent hundreds of scorching battery cells flying, started a fire in a house, and took 3 hours to clean up

    The crash obliterated the Tesla Model 3 and launched hundreds of hot battery cells around the neighborhood, the Corvallis Police Department said.

  • ‘Traitors to the president’: Conservatives fear public preparation for Biden term

    Because Trump won't concede, many conservatives have found they can't be open about their plans to counter Biden's agenda. Some have already faced blowback.