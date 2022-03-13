Large brawl erupts inside Fashion Fair Mall, resulting in two stabbings

A big brawl broke out inside Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday with approximately 15 people involved in the fight.

As a result, two juveniles were stabbed and one adult was detained.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said the violence occurred around 6:20 p.m. inside the mall and just outside of the JCPenney store.

Additional police, beyond the three officers who are assigned to work at the mall, were called to the scene because of reports of a stabbing.

One stabbing victim was found and transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

Another stabbing victim showed up at the hospital while police were at the scene of the stabbing and believe that victim suffered his wounds while at the mall, too.

The two injured juveniles, whose exact ages were not immediately known but were believed to be 16 to 17 years old, suffered non-life threatening wounds to the upper body, Valles said.

At least one of the juveniles is from out of town, living in Madera.

Police said prior to the fight, the two groups had been exchanging words with each other — possibly throughout the day.

Police are reviewing video from mall surveillance to determine what exactly happened and why.

A folding knife was found expanded and behind the mall.

But the knife did not appear to match the type of wounds suffered by the two juveniles, leading officers to believe that the weapon used during the stabbing still was outstanding.

Saturday’s brawl and stabbing is the latest incident to happened at or near Fashion Fair Mall.

Even with police adding officers to patrol the northeast Fresno mall (one worked inside the mall Saturday and two were patrolling the parking lot, police said).

Earlier this month, police had to shut down one of the entrances to the mall a group of teens approached a 16-year-old to demand for his belongings, then pulled out a gun after he resisted.

“This is area and this mall is high volume, high traffic,” Valles said. “Incidents are going to occur. This mall is very, very busy.”