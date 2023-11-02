Large brawl at Los Angeles high school leaves 2 students with stab wounds; 3 detained

A victim from a brawl and stabbing Wednesday at Van Nuys High School is taken to a waiting ambulance outside of the school near Los Angeles. Eleven students total were involved in a brawl, which left three students hospitalized, two of whom had been stabbed.

Two students were hospitalized with stab wounds Wednesday after a brawl broke out at a large Los Angeles high school that prompted a lockdown, school officials said.

The fight began shortly before 11 a.m. local time in the outdoor courtyard area of Van Nuys High School in the city’s San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles police, who arrived at the scene within minutes, later determined that 11 students were involved in the melee.

During the fight, one student pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed two students who were later taken to a hospital. A third student was also hospitalized for other injuries, while a fourth received medical attention at the school for minor wounds, Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said at a news conference.

All four students are expected to survive.

It has not yet been determined what weapon was used in the stabbings, but Carvalho said three students have been detained for questioning by law enforcement. Officials have also not specified what prompted the fight.

USA TODAY left a message Thursday morning for the school district's media team that was not immediately returned.

"This is the type of incident that is difficult to anticipate and we have to rely on what people know and can convey to us," Carvalho said at Wednesday's news conference. "We continue to urge parents and students to tell us about what they know so we can prevent these types of incidents."

Mass shooting threat: 18-year-old from Maine arrested after photo with gun threatening 'Lewiston Part 2'

District was placed on hours-long lockdown

Parents wait outside of Van Nuys High School after a brawl and stabbing occurred Wednesday at the school near Los Angeles. Two students were stabbed and two others were injured, while three others were detained for questioning.

The fight led officials to place the school on lockdown for hours.

Located about 18 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles in the nation's second-largest school district, Van Nuys has an estimated 2,400 students enrolled between its high school and continuation school, Carvalho said.

In the aftermath of the violent brawl, Carvalho said the district sent two alerts to parents in both English and Spanish informing them of what happened. The lockdown was soon lifted after school officials determined there was no imminent threat to the campus.

All school activities were expected to resume Wednesday as scheduled, Carvalho said. The school also made additional counselors and social workers available to speak with students and staff.

"The school is calm, students are in their classrooms," Carvalho said Wednesday.

Alabama: Parents arrested after their son's decomposing body found in broken freezer

Van Nuys to allow police back on school grounds

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school district, speaks at a September 2022 news conference.

While Carvalho said the police response was swift, he claimed it was hampered by a newer policy that prohibits L.A. School Police on school grounds within the district.

However, he said that policy is no more.

"Once you know better, you must do better," Carvalho said. “As of today, Van Nuys will have the presence of an officer within its school facilities.”

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles: Van Nuys High School brawl leaves 2 students stabbed