New video shows the explosion turning into fire in encampment above I-5 in downtown Seattle

A large fire broke out at an encampment above northbound Interstate 5 in the downtown Seattle area Friday morning.

We saw the fire at Seventh and James on a Washington State Department of Transportation camera at South Jefferson Street at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

It spread to several trees, tarps, and tents but did not reach Harborview Medical Center.

A ladder truck parked on I-5 below the fire to fight the flames. Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters had most of the flames knocked down.

The flames burned an area of about 100 feet by 50 feet, according to Seattle Fire.

On Friday, a Twitter account posted a video of the sudden flames and explosion as Seattle firetrucks rushed to the scene.

Fire officials said there was a report that someone was hurt in the fire, but crews could not find a victim. They later learned that the victim checked themselves into Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating.

