Large bust in Stockton uncovers nearly 300 catalytic converters

Aug. 20—The exhaustive efforts to muffle the spike in catalytic converter thefts in Lodi and San Joaquin County are starting to show some clear results.

On Tuesday, several arrests were made after a large bust in Stockton uncovered nearly 300 stolen converters, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Facebook post.

Since January, approximately 338 converter thefts — with an estimated value of over $500,000 — have been reported in the county.

In a one-month stretch earlier this year, 19 catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in Lodi, according to Lodi Police Department shift summaries provided to the News-Sentinel. One local resident told the News-Sentinel she was targeted four times, resulting in thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.

In late January, three people were arrested in Lodi after residents reported seeing them steal a converter.

A catalytic converter is a gadget next to a vehicle's muffler that reduces the toxicity of its emissions. At its core are precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that can fetch high prices at unscrupulous recycling centers.

The thefts come at a high price for victims, who are left with costly repairs that can reach into the thousands of dollars.

Communities are becoming more proactive in preventing the thefts. This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lodi Police Department is partnering with Sanborn Chevrolet to host a free catalytic converter etching event at the dealership's collision center located at 1210 S. Cherokee Lane.

The crime wave has also led to more vigilant enforcement, including AGNET (Agriculture, Gangs, and Narcotics Enforcement Team) working to combat the thefts.

Sheriff's Deputy Brian McElwain began looking into the crimes and was able to gather information from various street contacts that aided his investigation.

On Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m., deputies were doing follow-up work when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of Roosevelt Street and School Avenue in Stockton for vehicle code violations.

Story continues

One of the subjects was on searchable probation connected to thefts. During a search of the car, cut catalytic converters were reportedly found in the vehicle. A full-on investigation led to search warrants being issued for several locations in San Joaquin County. During the execution of the warrants, 281 cut catalytic converters, 150 Norco pills, and $700 in U.S. cash was located, the sheriff's office said.

The arrestees included Michael Anthony Blair, 45, who picked up 278 counts of being a junk dealer or recycler who failed to keep the written record required by law, for buying or receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and drug charges.

Quorion Brown, 31, Michael S. Runnels, 32, Houston J. Brown, 29, and Corrina Verdugo, 39, were all booked for child endangerment and active warrants.