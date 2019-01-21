Large-Cap Value and Emerging Markets: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the past trading session, U.S. stocks were in the green, given positive developments seen in trade talks. Among the top ETFs, investors sawSPY, DIA and QQQ all gain 0.8%, respectively.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting in particular though as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both of these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues:

IUSV: Volume 3.1 times average

This large-cap value ETF was in focus yesterday as roughly 3.62 million shares moved hands compared to an average of roughly 1.18 million shares. We also saw some share price movement as shares of IUSV gained 0.8%.

The big move was a result of improved investor sentiment after reports that the United States could ease tariffs on China during negotiations, pushing up chances of a long-term trade deal. For the month, IUSV is up 4.0%, while the fund currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

EEMA: Volume 3.1 times average

This emerging market ETF was under the microscope yesterday as nearly 299,000 shares moved hands. This compares to an average trading day of 96,400 shares and it came as EEMA gained 0.4%.

The big move can largely be blamed as a result of progress in trade talks. Also, the ETF has got a boost from the recent stimulus measures from China. EEMA is up 2.5% in the past month, and shares currently have a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).

