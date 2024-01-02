Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from early morning Russian attack

Large car dealerships have been damaged in Russia's heavy morning attack on Kyiv on the morning of 2 January.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing the representative office of Stellantis

Details: Citroen 38 RA official dealership in Kyiv's Podilskyi district suffered extensive damage.

"The car dealership suffered damage to the facade and roof, windows were smashed... This is a large car centre that was opened in 2020 and meets all the brand's standards. It is designed to display seven cars in the showroom. However, there are no plans to close the centre; it will be repaired," the statement said.

The centre is one of four official dealerships of the Citroen brand in Kyiv.

Furthermore, a car dealership belonging to Atlant Motors Energy, one of the largest suppliers of China-based electric vehicles to Ukraine (Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Audi, Nissan, KIA, Mercedes-Benz, ZEEKR, BYD, Polestar brands), located on the same street, was also damaged.

The dealership's facade was also heavily damaged, with large windows smashed.

The company's website says it operates three sales and service outlets in Ukraine with locations in Kyiv City, Kyiv Oblast and Kharkiv City.

