At-large car thief may have been involved in a Lexington crash, sheriff’s office says

Christopher Leach
·2 min read

A wanted suspect out of Jessamine County may have been involved in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington on Monday, according to law enforcement.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Tates Creek Road, according to Lexington police. The vehicle flipped on its side and the driver had to be removed before being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s office believes the man involved in the accident may be Justin Waldrop, a wanted suspect out of Jessamine County with three active warrants for his arrest. Sgt. Cecil Upton III with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office said they hadn’t confirmed if the driver in the Monday morning crash was Waldrop, but the sheriff’s office was working to figure that out.

“When the collision occurred, obviously the primary initiative was patient care,” Upton said.

Lexington police said the driver gave false identification information on scene and was not at the hospital when officers followed up to speak with him.

The vehicle involved was reported stolen from the Mt. Hebron area in Garrard County earlier Monday morning, according to the Garrard County Sheriff’s office. Waldrop is a suspect in the theft of the vehicle.

Waldrop has been the subject of a large search since Sunday, according to Upton. Sunday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to the area of Bailey Way in Nicholasville for a report of an unwanted subject, which was later determined to be Waldrop, Upton said.

Waldrop allegedly left the scene in a different stolen vehicle before deputies arrived, according to Upton. Witnesses described the vehicle to deputies, who later found it and Waldrop on West Brown Street in Nicholasville.

Deputies tried to apprehend Waldrop but he resisted, Upton said. They tried to taser him but it was unsuccessful. After gaining control of the vehicle, Waldrop put it in reverse, struck a deputy with the open passenger side door and fled the scene.

Upton said all officers involved are okay. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered by Lexington police, according to Upton.

Waldrop now has a new warrant out for his arrest on charges of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third degree assault on a police officer, fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.

Anyone with information on Waldrop’s location is encouraged to contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office at 859-885-4139. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tips@jessaminesheriff.org.

    The second black box, as well as a heartbreaking handwritten note from a passenger, has been found among the wreckage of ill-fated China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735. The note, reportedly written by a woman with the surname Xiang, contains a description of a jade pendant, which, in Chinese culture, symbolizes “peace, luck and safety.” Over the weekend, Chinese aviation officials confirmed that all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard Flight MU5735 were dead, following the plane’s tragic crash in the mountainous region of Southern China last week.