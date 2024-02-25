Large cash reward for information on Fairfield County man missing for six months

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a Fairfield County man who went missing six months ago is offering a large cash reward for information that could lead to his return home.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said the parents of 44-year-old Michael Messmore, of Lancaster, are offering $10,000 for any tips that could help find their son. Messmore was last seen on Aug. 21, 2023, after he left parents’ home that night and never returned.

Michael Messmore, of Lancaster, missing since Aug. 21, 2023. (Courtesy/Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

A missing person’s report for Messmore was filed on Aug. 24. Since his disappearance his cellphone has either been turned off or no longer charged.

Crime Stoppers is promoting the reward for any information leading to Messmore’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7900, Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.

