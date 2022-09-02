Police on Cape Cod have converged on a neighborhood in Hyannis.

There is a large crime scene Friday morning on Murray Way in Hyannis.

Officers, detectives, and troopers from the state police have been on the scene for hours and have been seen coming and going from a home.

Few details have been released as of this hour.

Boston 25 has a crew on the scene working to get information from investigators. They are told the district attorney’s office is now in charged of the investigation.

Large crime scene in Hyannis neighborhood

Watch for live updates on Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW