Large Crowds Gather in Sydney Harbour Hours Before New Year's Celebrations Begin

Revelers in Sydney hoping to catch a glimpse of New Year’s Eve fireworks have been urged to make alternate plans, as the most popular vantage points reached capacity on Sunday morning.

This footage, shared by Instagram user @varoporelmundo, shows a sea of people crowding Dawes Point at midday, hours before celebrations were due to kick off.

On the afternoon of December 31, the city told locals that the Circular Quay area was full, urging other party-goers to make alternate plans. Credit: @varoporelmundo via Storyful