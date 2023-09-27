Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia

Large crowds of juveniles looted multiple stores across the Center City area of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police.

NBC affiliate WCAU said Footlocker, Apple and Lululemon were among the stores looted.

An officer told WCAU that over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon store.

A security guard at a nearby Wendy’s, Hakeen Russell, said the store next door was broken into and the guard was assaulted.

“A couple a kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unjust shooting that’s happened,” Russell told WCAU. “It’s definitely been unrest around here since the verdict.”

Witnesses told WCAU that crowds of what looked to be between 100 and 200 kids were walking around with masks on while breaking into stores and stealing what they could.

