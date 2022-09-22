Large crucifix stolen from former Lower Makefield Catholic school

Three people stole a large crucifix from a former Catholic school in Lower Makefield early Wednesday morning.

Township police said in its weekly crime report that three people stole the crucifix from Grey Nun Academy in the 1700 block of Quarry Road about 3:45 a.m. The school closed three years ago amid enrollment losses.

Grey Nun closes:Grey Nun Academy announces closure

For subscribers:'Makes me sick': Ex-Hatboro-Horsham aide sentenced in Bensalem child sex assault case

Officers responded to a motion alarm activation at the school. Surveillance footage showed three people leave the building with the crucifix, police said.

Grey Nun Academy, an independent Catholic school which was founded in 1963, closed in June 2019 because of declining enrollment.

Police said the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Crucifix stolen from closed Lower Makefield Catholic school overnight