Protests in Malta as parliament debates abortion amendment

1
·2 min read

VALLETTA (Reuters) -A large picture of an unborn baby was placed outside the office of Malta's prime minister on Sunday as demonstrators called on the government to halt plans to amend the country's strict anti-abortion laws.

The protest, the biggest in years, attracted several thousand people including Malta's top Catholic bishop and the leader of the conservative opposition, but was led by a former centre-left president, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

"We are here to be the voice of the unborn child," said 19-year-old university student Maria Formosa, one of the speakers at the rally. “Through abortion, life is always lost.”

Some of those present carried placards reading slogans such as "Keep abortion out of Malta" and "Protect our children". They also chanted "No to abortion, yes to life".

Traditionally Catholic Malta is the only member of the European Union which bans abortion in all circumstances, even when a woman's life or health is endangered by her pregnancy.

Last week, Health Minister Chris Fearne presented an amendment in parliament that would make doctors no longer risk up to four years' imprisonment if their intervention to help women with severe health issues causes the end of a pregnancy.

To date, no doctor has been prosecuted on such charges.

The centre-right opposition, the powerful Catholic Church and some NGOs have described the amendment as not needed and as paving the way for a full liberalisation of abortion, a claim rejected by the ruling centre-left Labour party.

Prime Minister Robert Abela's government holds a comfortable majority and no dissent has appeared within its ranks, but opinion polls show a big majority against abortion, particularly among older people.

No one from the government made any comment in response to the protest on Sunday.

The move to change abortion rules comes after a U.S. tourist, Andrea Prudente, was refused a request in June to terminate a non-viable pregnancy after she began to bleed profusely.

Her doctors said her life was at risk and she was eventually transferred to Spain where she had an abortion. She later sued the Malta government, calling on the courts to declare that banning abortion in all circumstances breaches human rights.

The case has not yet come to trial.

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Alvise Armellini and David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Bills’ Jordan Poyer disagrees with overturned INT: ‘That’s a catch to me’

    #Bills' Jordan Poyer disagrees with overturned INT: 'That's a catch to me'

  • Jayland Walker’s lawyers claim police removed ‘Justice for Jayland’ signs

    Jayland Walker’s legal team says it is “dismayed” by a video that purports to show Akron police officers removing a […] The post Jayland Walker’s lawyers claim police removed ‘Justice for Jayland’ signs appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hobbs' office sends criminal referral on 2 Cochise County supervisors

    Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd have been referred for potential criminal and civil offenses to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

  • This SCOTUS Loophole Is a Conflict of Interest Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to ethics, the court that has the last word on just about everything lets the justices decide for themselves if they’ve got a conflict. It’s an honor system that not all abide by.The newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is doing the right thing in sitting out an important affirmative action case involving Harvard, her alma mater, where she sat on the Board of Overseers until last spring. However, the most senior justice, Cl

  • Indian state will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port-minister

    India's Kerala state will proceed "no matter what" with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led by Catholic priests, has blocked construction of Vizhinjam port by Adani Group for almost four months, erecting a makeshift shelter at the port's entrance. The protesters say the huge project causes coastal erosion that has undermined their livelihoods, calling for a complete halt on the construction.

  • EU must act over distortions from US climate plan - von der Leyen

    Ursula von der Leyen says the EU must act amid concerns within the bloc over US climate legislation.

  • Elon Musk just brought an infamous neo-Nazi back to Twitter

    Ye might have crossed the line by tweeting a swastika superimposed with a Star of David, but you can’t blame other Nazi apologists for getting mixed signals. On Thursday night, Musk personally intervened after the artist formerly known as Kanye West shared the symbol. “I tried my best,” Musk tweeted in response to a tweet raising alarm at West’s behavior.

  • In Georgia, how sports explain a political battleground

    The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker’s football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL. The office is part of the Atlanta Braves' real estate development in the Major League Baseball franchise's new suburban home. “Sports are a cultural identifier, and in the South, college fandom is a big part of that,” said David Mowery, a University of Georgia alumnus, avid Bulldogs supporter and now an Alabama-based political consultant who works with Republicans and Democrats.

  • Elon Musk attacks Twitter’s prior leaders by refocusing attention on the GOP’s favorite target: Hunter Biden and his laptop

    Musk's hyped the reporting of an independent journalist who had access to internal Twitter emails about the company blocking of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden.

  • Oklahoma attorney general: Law against religious charter schools may be unconstitutional

    Oklahoma AG John O'Connor cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings to argue the state can't keep religious organizations from running public charter schools.

  • 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...

  • 'Can we please stand together?' Sheriff denounces death of boy coming home from practice

    A 13-year-old boy was gunned down on his way home from football practice as new Sheriff T.K. Waters calls for an end to the violence and homicides.

  • Supreme Court to review workplace dispute over free speech and gay marriage

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a First Amendment case on the constitutional rights of private business owners, with a ruling expected in June 2023.

  • Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. will not shrink from its unwavering support for Israel despite stark differences with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and concerns the Biden administration may have about potential members of his incoming right-wing government. Speaking to a left-leaning group that some on the right accuse of being too sympathetic to the Palestinians and Iran, Blinken said the United States will remain a stalwart friend of Israel even as it pursues goals that Netanyahu has opposed, including a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a restoration of the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S.-Israel “partnership – and all that it’s produced for the people of our nations and the world – has always been underwritten by the United States ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, a commitment that has never been stronger than it is today,” he said.

  • Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

    “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. Voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • The Hanes sweatshirt Amazon shoppers are 'living in' is down to $13 — save 30%

    Here's why this No. 1 bestselling top has a wild 33,000+ five-star reviews.

  • Yonkers mourns 'a great friend and a great cop;' police say teen driver was unlicensed

    Sgt. Frank Guadalino, a supervisor in the Yonkers police Traffic Unit was remembered as a "cop's cop" who was nine months from retirement.

  • Advocates warily eye legal challenge to abortion pills

    Reproductive rights advocates are on edge over a lawsuit to revoke the decades-old Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of mifepristone, which, if successful, would end legal access to abortion pills nationwide. Advocates and legal experts say the suit has no merit, but they fear conservative courts will think otherwise. Abortion pills have become one…

  • BofA is selling U.S. equities rally on worries that unemployment will be ‘shocking’ in 2023

    Strategists at BofA Global Research said it is time to sell the U.S. stock market rally ahead of a potential surge in the unemployment rate next year.

  • FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) FIFA official Arsene Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games. Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and ''not on political demonstration.'' The former Arsenal manager did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event as Chief of Global Football Development.