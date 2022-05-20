Shooting outside Duvall home prompts large deputy, officer response

A shooting at a Duvall home off Mountain View Road prompted a large law enforcement response.

King County deputies were called at about 3:45 p.m. for a report of a family disturbance with shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they assessed the situation and found out that someone had fired a weapon outside the home.

Capt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office said during the incident that law enforcement was able to remove people from the home. No one was hurt.

Neighbors who live in the area said deputies told them that a shooting prompted the response.

A woman who is friends with those impacted by the shooting said her friend’s house was targeted by a shooter who was shooting at the windows.

Deputies are investigating and searching for a shooter.

Update: Started as a family disturbance. Police now searching for a shooter who took off into the woods. Search continues, but KCSO says they’re closing in. — Gwen Baumgardner (@NewsGirlGwen) May 20, 2022

