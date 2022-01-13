How to make large drive-thru ordering easier

GOBankingRates

"Making the decision to get out of debt is the first step, but also the most difficult," said Cory Chapman, personal finance coach and CEO of EFC Wealth Management. To get rid of debt, you first have to be aware of how much you actually have, said Michael Gerstman, ChFC, CLU, CEO of the Dallas-based retirement planning firm Gerstman Financial Group. "List all of your debts, current balances and what the interest rate is on each debt," he said.