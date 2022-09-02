Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching another suspect

A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people.

In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry.

That same month, police said Curry was stopped and detained in a traffic stop in Wilkinsburg. Police said Curry was in possession of crack cocaine.

After a two-month investigation, investigators served a search warrant at a home Friday morning along Clark Street.

Investigators said they found the following items inside the home:

A half-kilogram of cocaine with a street value of $50,000

83 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $8,300

2,000 stamp bags of fentanyl with a street value of $20,000

7 grams of black tar heroin with a street value of $700

10 grams of crystal meth with a street value of $1,000

40 sheets of K2 paper with a street value of $2,000

8 pounds of vacuum-sealed, high-grade marijuana with a street value of $45,000

A Smith & Wesson .357 revolver

$30,000 in cash

“2,000 stamp bags of fentanyl is a large quantity for anyone to possess. It just takes a small dose of fentanyl for someone to overdose — that’s $20,000 worth of fentanyl. That saved many lives getting that off the street today,” said Wilkinsburg Detective Sgt. Doug Yuhouse.

India Hill was found inside the home and was taken into custody, according to police. She was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Curry was not home at the time of the search warrant and now has a warrant out for his arrest. He is charged with four felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felony not to possess a firearm.

Police are asking that if you see Curry, call 911.

