Nightclubs and large events advised to ask for vaccine passports

A technician in PRYZM nightclub in Birmingham, poses for a photograph in the closed superclub

Nightclubs and other large event organisers are being advised they should ask for proof that people have had their jabs.

Confirming that most Covid rules in England will be lifted on 19 July, Health Secretary Sajid Javid encouraged event organisers to require attendees to show so-called vaccine passports.

They show a person has natural immunity after contracting Covid, that they are double-jabbed or tested negative.

They are available through the NHS app.

However, the government's guidance is not mandatory meaning organisers would not be legally required to follow it.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said: "As a matter of social responsibility we're urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity as a means of entry."

However, the move has received push back from bar and club owners.

Michael Kill, who runs the Night Time Industries Association, said: "We have consistently opposed the use of Covid passports for access to industry events and venues, logistically it presents many issues, supported by the recent Covid status certificate report administered by government, steering us clear from the use of this method to mitigate risk."