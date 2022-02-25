Large explosions heard in Kyiv early Friday morning after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine

A night view of Kyiv as the Kyiv mayor declared a curfew from 10pm to 7am on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Friday morning, CNN reports.

The number of casualties and projectiles is unclear.

Russia declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was awakened by explosions in the early hours of Friday morning local time, CNN reported.

"Strikes on Kyiv with cruise or ballistic missiles continued," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine, told CNN Thursday.

The outlet also reported multiple bombardments — two blasts in Kyiv and an explosion in the distance.

However, it is not immediately clear how many people have been injured or how many projectiles have hit the city.

Social media users in Kyiv posted videos showing the sky lit up with projectiles.

One user showed that what appeared to be an apartment building had been set ablaze.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reported that the building fire injured three people — one of which is in critical condition.

The Biden administration told House lawmakers during a Thursday briefing that they believe Russian forces are intending to surround Kyiv — which 3 million people live in — before capturing it, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he was the "number one target" but said, "I stay in the capital, I stay with my people."

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the Head of State," Zelensky added."We also have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv. That's why I am asking Kyivites very much: be careful, follow the rules of curfew."

On Thursday, some Ukrainians took refuge in the subways — which act as bomb shelters — for safety from attacks.

The explosions come as Russian forces have invaded Ukraine in a "special military operation" — essentially declaring war on the country on early Thursday morning. Over 100 Ukrainians have been killed in the action so far.

The United Nations estimates more than 100,000 people were fleeing violence in Ukraine.

Former and current Ukrainian diplomats condemned the airstrikes, comparing it to World War II.

"Russia, the sin is on you. Shame is indelible," Ukraine's former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, tweeted. "They say that you will bomb Kiev at 4 o'clock in Kiev. Well, you are true to tradition. Hitler was bombing at the same time."

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, urged the West to "sever all ties" with Russia.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Zelensky's advisor, Mykhailo Podoliak, argued, "Just like in 1941, now the attacker can only get the hatred of the people and nothing more," according to The Kyiv Independent.

