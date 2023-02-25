Large fentanyl bust among indictments

Feb. 24—CATLETTSBURG — Two arrested on Valentine's Day during a traffic stop on suspicion of holding a large amount of fentanyl were among those indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Nina M. Gonzales, 38, and Patrick Rauck, 37, addresses unknown, were indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in 28 or more grams of fentanyl, trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, trafficking in 8 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gonzales was also charged with first-offense DUI, while Rauck received a public intoxication charge.

Court records show the two were pulled in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland after a police officer saw they weren't wearing their seat belts.

While speaking with Gonzales, the cop smelled reefer, court records show.

That led to a field sobriety test, which records show Gonzales failed. A search of the car turned up a cigarette pack containing suspected fentanyl and a backpack full of weed, records show.

A search of Rauck turned up a large amount of meth, some scales and some pills, records show.

Tucked away in his britches was a large bag of fentanyl, police said.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be interpreted as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted this week:

—Gabriel K. Battise, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of simple possession of meth.

—Rush W. Campbell, aka "Rusty," 56, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense failure to comply with sex offender registration.

—James J. Joy, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Jodi Mullins, 42, of Owenton, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jason R. Blevins, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Alyssa J. Ozmun, 19, of Booneville, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of second-degree fleeing on foot, one count of resisting arrest and one count of third-degree assault.

