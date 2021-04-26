Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

Monique O. Madan
·1 min read

One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

Footage of the intense altercation — which showed a group of four people grappling each other into a kiosk and another group of three throwing kicks and punches — circulated on social media late Sunday. Airport officials said police immediately responded to the scene outside Gate D-14.

“The victim did not want to press any charges. However, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct,” said Miami-Dade Police in an email to the Miami Herald. “The victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries and released on the scene.”

Police did not identify the person who was arrested in the video nor the victim who was treated.

