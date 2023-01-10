Large fight leads to shooting outside two Myrtle Beach area bars, one hospitalized

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside two Myrtle Beach bars early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that happened outside, according to an incident report.

One person from the scene showed up to the hospital with a non life threatening gunshot wound, the report said. The shooting victim is expected to be okay.

Klocker’s Tavern has faced scrutiny over bar fights in the past, and was almost shut down by an Horry County judge in 2018.

Fifteenth Judicial Solicitor Jimmy Richardson asked a judge for a court order to close Klocker’s in 2018 — citing multiple reports of fighting, assaults and public intoxication.

A two-year agreement between the prosecution team and the owner of Klockers allowed the bar to stay open, but its unclear what protective measures put in place during those two years have stayed. Installing a security system and brightening the parking lot with new lighting was apart of the agreement.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the pre-dawn incident.